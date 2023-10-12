Calera sees great turnout during third annual National Night Out Published 11:11 am Thursday, October 12, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

CALERA – Residents in Calera and those visiting from the surrounding area were able to partake in a great night of community outreach during the city’s third annual National Night Out on Oct. 10.

Attendees to the event, which was held at Calera’s Oliver Park, were able to shake hands and meet those in law enforcement in a friendly and inviting environment all while receiving first-hand information from those who wear the uniforms.

“National Night Out is our opportunity to promote police and community partnerships that make the city of Calera a great place to live,” Sgt. Robbie Grant said. “The event gives our community, especially our children, an opportunity to meet law enforcement and first responders under positive circumstances and better understand what we all do.”

The event featured the Calera Police and Fire Departments as well as other local, state and even federal agencies that had equipment and vehicles on full and interactive display. Several local businesses and organizations also took part in the event as well.

Two helicopters, one from the Alabama State Troopers and one from Regional Air Medical Services landed on the football field to kick off the event before opening their doors for visitors to inspect and learn about their operation. The Alabama State Troopers also had multiple patrol cars and a patrol boat on display.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also presented an interactive driving simulator that placed volunteers behind the wheel of a controlled vehicle while wearing goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol intoxication.

Other agencies that were present included:

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Drug Enforcement Agency

The U.S. Marshall Service

Fish and Game

RPS Ambulance

K-9 groups

Calera’s own Crisis Response Team

Calera’s Dive Team

Safehouse Shelby

Kirkland Wrecker

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office

“I would personally like to thank all the agencies and vendors that participated in the success of Calera’s National Night Out,” said Calera Councilmember Debbie Byers. “Both Police and Fire Departments did an outstanding job getting this organized and making this event a huge success. It was great seeing all the different emergency services available to the citizens of Calera and the surrounding areas. It was an excellent hands-on experience for the children and adults.”