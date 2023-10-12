Meadow View Elementary celebrates the start of fall Published 3:45 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By REBECCA BROOKS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – As the leaves begin to change, Meadow View Elementary School in Alabaster held its annual Fall Festival to welcome and celebrate the new season.

The Fall Festival, which MVES PTO Events Coordinator Melissa Brown said is a long-standing tradition that PTO does each year as a fundraiser for the school, commenced from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

“While the event was paused during the pandemic, we were happy to see it return for the past two years,” Brown said. “The money raised from this event is used to fund school projects and programs for teachers, staff and students.”

The carnival style fundraiser featured games and activities provided by teachers and staff, a trackless train, inflatables, a petting zoo, airbrush tattoos, food, drinks, dessert trucks an abundance of craft, jewelry, clothing and home decor vendors.

It is estimated that more than 1,500 people attended the festival this year. Children four and older required a $10 wristband for entry to enjoy the festival. Children under four were admitted for free. Wristbands for the festival were purchased from the school’s PTO website.

The festival, which was open to everyone in the community, not just Meadow View families, was an opportunity to celebrate the fall season, and enjoy raising money for the excellent staff and students of the school. Neighboring schools and areas were also joyously in attendance.

“We invite area school and community groups to volunteer to work in different aspects of the event, and without their support, it would be impossible to be as successful as we are,” said Brown of the community working together to make the Festival possible.

The Fall Festival, which is volunteer and staff run, was located in the front walkway, parking lot and grassy fields outside of the school, as well as inside the cafeteria. It was a school wide event.

Meadow view’s PTO President Beth Bryan shared what she believes is the highlight of this year’s festival.

“It’s always great to see families attend with their high school-aged (kids) and younger siblings,” she said. “It’s like a growth chart. You can see the smiles on teacher’s faces when they get to hug their previous students.”

Meadow View has hosted its annual Fall Festival since 2000 as a fun way to raise money for the school and the festival is expected to return again next year for the fall of 2024.