Thompson takes back-to-back wins over Hewitt-Trussville and Arab Published 4:46 pm Thursday, October 12, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

Thompson started the final week of the regular season in strong fashion with straight-set wins on back-to-back days, first on the road against the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and then against the Arab Knights at home on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the Pink is Our Power Color Match.

In the first set of its match against the Huskies, Thompson set the tempo by taking the lead, and the Warriors took the set by a score of 25-16 over Hewitt.

Thompson kept rolling in the second set as it continued to assert control in the road matchup. The Warriors would eventually win the set by double-digits, and the 25-15 win gave them a 2-0 lead in the match.

Thompson needed a third-set win to finish off the victory, and while the Warriors got just that, they had to work for it as Hewitt-Trussville refused to go down without a fight.

While the Huskies kept the third set close, Thompson proved to be too much as it won the set, 25-21, to seal the 3-0 sweep win away from home.

Thompson then returned to Warrior Arena for its annual Pink is our Power Color Match against the Arab Knights. The stands were lined in pink as the Warriors honored those fighting breast cancer as they took on one of the top teams in Class 5A in the Knights.

The Warriors jumped out to a commanding early lead and cruised from there to a first set win. Thompson took the opening set, 25-12, to establish itself as the clear favorite early in the match.

After winning the first set, Thompson kept its foot on the gas as they took another wide lead and held on to it for the remainder of the set. That allowed the Warriors to win the second set, 25-13, and further put the pressure on Arab with a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Knights closed the gap in the third set as they sought to extend the match into a fourth set and beyond, but the Warriors stayed in front and used that lead to win the set.

In the end, Thompson beat Arab 25-19 in the third set to clinch the 3-0 win in straight sets.

The Warriors will wrap up the regular season at the Muscle Shoals Quad Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 14 before they host the area tournament at Warrior Arena on Thursday, Oct. 19.