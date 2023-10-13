It’s more than football: Oak Mountain, Thompson come together to honor Jani family Published 10:54 pm Friday, October 13, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

NORTH SHELBY – Standing across from one another on a steamy fall night at Heardmont Park, Thompson and Oak Mountain players and coaches stood somberly as OMHS Public Address Announce Matthew Moyer fought through emotion to share a moment that put into perspective the game that was about to be played.

Following a tragic week for the Oak Mountain community with the passing of staff member Parul Jani in a tragic car accident that also severely injured fellow staff member and husband Nitin after a car driving the wrong direction hit them head on, the community rallied together in support, which also included the neighborly love of the Thompson Warriors.

Looking for a way to honor the Jani family, Oak Mountain decided they wanted to wear orange ribbons to celebrate their Indian heritage with the saffron color representing sanctity as one of the most important colors in the Indian culture.

Oak Mountain, however, was struggling to get orange ribbon helmet stickers in addition to the orange ribbon.

After originally reaching out to Thompson head coach Mark Freeman originally due to their relationship from a Bible group and social media, Moyer got the attention of the Warriors, who came together for a cause bigger than themselves.

“My phone rang and I answered, ‘Hey Matthew, this is Mark Freeman. My coaches, players, administration and I would like to honor the Jani family by providing helmet stickers for Friday night’s game. We have already ordered them and they’ll be in my office tomorrow in plenty of time for both our team and yours to have them on our helmets for the game,’” Moyer said.

Immediately, tears started to stream down his face at the selfless act during a difficult time.

“Matthew has been a friend of mine mainly through social media a little bit and I just respect him so much,” Freeman said. “He has a heart of gold. When they called me and said they were having some difficulties getting the stickers, I said, ‘Man, we can do more than put on the ribbons.’ I called him and said, ‘Let us bless you guys with some ribbons.’ We got them in and, man, the Lord worked it out. I’m proud of our guys for being a part of that. I’m thankful again that we can be a blessing for them like that.”

Moyer and the Oak Mountain community were beyond grateful for the thoughtfulness.

“That’s special,” Moyer said during a midweek interview. “It shows that it’s about more than football.”

Then, on Friday night, the two teams came together at midfield with the orange ribbons stickers pinned to their helmet as they stood in a moment of silence to pay respect to Parul, Nitin and their three kids in a moment that became bigger than the game that was about to be played.

“My heart goes out to that community and the players and coaches over there,” head coach Mark Freeman said. “I know they’re suffering right now. The biggest thing tonight was to come over here… and put life in perspective about how things are. I was glad we were able to come over here and be part of this tonight.”

It was a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy week for the Oak Mountain community and their staff, and a moment OMHS Principal Andrew Gunn was appreciative of.

“It really shows, in our community and in theirs, what really matters,” Gunn said. “We all love football, we all love Friday nights, we all love being competitive, but what really matters is faith and family and coming together to support one another. Our hats off to Alabaster City Schools and Thompson High School to be able to work with us. It shows what kind of class they have and what kind of operation they run. We’re proud to be a part of it.”

Parul had worked at Oak Mountain High School for 18 years and was beloved by all who knew her, leaving a void and heartbreak in the school. She served in the lunchroom, while she also worked with the afterschool program at Oak Mountain Intermediate school.

“The whole week has gone by so fast,” Gunn said. “We were just absolutely heartbroken to hear about the Janis, especially Parul, who had worked with us for 18 years. She was an absolute joy to everyone who knew her. We just want to honor her legacy and what she did for our school.”

Nitin, who has been on staff since 2014 as a custodian, is beloved by the students, giving them positive messages throughout the day or just a simple smile as he walks by them in the classroom, he is described as someone who has a kind soul with a passion for making others happy.

Gunn said he is happy to see Mr. Jani still fighting hard, and that he is proud of the community for the way they have come together to support one another throughout the week.

“We are all just so proud to be part of this community,” Gunn said. “If there is a silver lining to any of this, it’s to see a community of parents and students and former students and people who just live in North Shelby County come together and support this family. It’s just really remarkable and we’re just proud to be a part of it.”