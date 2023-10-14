Cornerstone clinches region title with historic win over Meadowview Published 10:59 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

COLUMBIANA – The Cornerstone Christian Chargers had a reason to celebrate on Friday, Oct. 13 as they clinched the region championship in record-setting fashion with a 72-6 win over the Meadowview Christian Trojans.

The win ensured the Chargers took their first region title since 2016 and their first since moving to 8-man football.

Cornerstone stayed undefeated and improved to 8-0 with the victory, which means the 2023 Chargers have now matched the best start in school history, as the 2009 Chargers also started the season 8-0.

The 66-point win over the Trojans was the widest margin over victory in school history. In addition, Cornerstone scored the most points in program history as the offense dropped 72 points as it cruised to victory.

Chargers quarterback Zeke Adams accounted for five total touchdowns in another standout performance from Cornerstone’s dual threat.

Adams was a perfect 6-for-6 passing for 137 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion pass. He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns off eight carries and earned five-two-point conversion runs.

Cohen Hewitt was also strong, as he had seven carries for 89 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. TC Sanders took two carries for 13 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the ground, and Jackson Moore had three rushes for 29 yards.

On the receiving end, Noah Schober was Adams’ leading target with 82 yards and two receptions off a pair of receptions, as Schober found the end zone on each of his catches for the second straight game.

Keaton Keef had two receptions for 25 yards and a two-point conversion, Cohen Hewitt scored a 20-yard touchdown on his lone catch and Seth Dillard had one reception for 10 yards.

Cornerstone will close out region play on Oct. 20 on the road against the defending state champions, the Evangel Montgomery Lions. The Chargers will then travel to Bessemer Academy ahead of their first-round bye in the state playoffs.