Montevallo shut down by No. 8 Bibb County in tough test Published 1:58 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By KAYLEE BHASIN | Special to the Reporter

CENTREVILLE – The Montevallo Bulldogs could not keep up with the Bibb County Choctaws as the Bulldogs lost to the No. 8 team in Class 4A, 34-0, on the road on Oct. 13.

“It was really about playing as hard as you can play and doing the best you can do,” Montevallo head coach Blake Boren said.

The first quarter was a back-and-forth with both teams feeling each other out. It was a bit of a clumsy start with flags flying and a slew of technical errors from both teams.

The Choctaws did gain some ground up the field with a 17-yard play by Jordan Leverette to Jay Harris, but nothing came off the play.

On Montevallo’s next drive, Bibb County’s Luke Thompson intercepted a pass from the Bulldogs to regain possession.

Regardless, Montevallo did show some promise on defense with Elfreeman Morton making some great tackles. The quarter ended scoreless, and it was on to the next.

The second quarter was when the Choctaws turned on the jets. With 8:52 left, Ty Burkes ran in a touchdown, putting Bibb County on the board. Kicker Kevin Duran scored the extra point, and it was 7-0 Choctaws.

After this first touchdown, Montevallo quickly allowed another, this time by the Choctaws’ Matthew Cash with 4:17 to go in the half. The kick, however, wasn’t good this time, leaving the score 13-0 Bibb County.

It was breakdown after breakdown for the Bulldogs and it looked like they’d escape the quarter without too much harm done, but the Choctaws weren’t finished. With seconds left on the clock, Antonious Steele scored another touchdown for the Choctaws.

The team went for two and Cash sealed the deal, ending the half with a score of 21-0 Bibb County.

In the third quarter, there seemed to be some new life in the Bulldogs, and the defense came out strong.

However, the Choctaws were just the stronger opponent, and with 9:37 left in the third quarter, Bibb County’s Lyndon Hood scored a touchdown off Montevallo’s missed snap. The Choctaws tried for two but failed, leaving the score 27-0 Bibb County.

The competition was heating up as tackles from both teams got stronger and stronger. Despite the increased energy, nothing more came of the quarter and the score remained 27-0 Bibb County.

The fourth quarter was the nail in the coffin for the Bulldogs. With 8:52 left, Bibb County’s Jay Harris ran in a touchdown for the Choctaws and Duran’s extra point was good once again for a final score of 34-0.

After the game, Boren let the loss roll off the backs of the team.

“Sometimes you run into an opponent that’s really, really good,” Boren said. “Obviously, they’re ranked number eight in the state. They’re one of the best football teams we’ve played in the four years I’ve been here.”

Boren asserted his confidence in the team going forward despite the loss.

“Everything we want to do here is still intact,” Boren said. “We have two really big region games coming up that solidify playoff status, that solidify our ability to put a really good cap on what’s been a really good year up until this point.”

Next, Montevallo will take on Holt at home on Oct. 20.