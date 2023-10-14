Shelby County survives Selma to pick up second win Published 1:21 am Saturday, October 14, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County’s home game versus Selma was a back-and-forth battle until the last second, but the Wildcats were victorious, 24-20, picking up their second win of the season on Friday night, Oct. 13.

“We are extremely happy for our kids,” Shelby County coach Zeb Ellison said. “They overcame a lot of adversity this week. Their backs were against the wall, and they came out and did a great job for us.”

The Saints started things off with a touchdown in the first quarter. The conversion attempt was no good, putting Selma up 6-0.

Shelby County answered with a field goal at 8:05 in the first, and on their next possession, a huge gain from Ryan Sipes to Skylar Smith set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Bradley Horton as the clock displayed 22 seconds remaining.

Nobody would score in the second quarter, and at halftime Shelby County still led 10-6.

Things took a turn in the third, as the Saints started to pick up steam and scored on a 13-yard passing touchdown and 2-point conversion. Selma then recovered a fumble on the kickoff return to take over at their own 10-yard line.

With 10:08 left in the third, Selma crossed the goal line from 5 yards out but missed the conversion opportunity this time, making it 20-10 Saints.

It didn’t take long for the Wildcats to answer with another touchdown from Horton, cutting the lead to the equivalent of a field goal, 20-17.

Shelby County’s defense managed several key turnovers in the game, and an interception set up yet another Horton touchdown with 10:02 in the fourth quarter, this time on a 5-yard run and the resulting PAT to reclaim the lead over Selma, 24-20.

Another interception put the Wildcats at their own 10-yard line, but they could not capitalize. However, a huge sack kept the Saints at bay with 3:31 remaining.

With 1:49 in the fourth, Selma recovered a Shelby County fumble and tried one last time to drive it down the field, but Shelby County’s Campbell Aderholt had other plans—he intercepted a Selma pass with just 28 seconds left.

Next week, the Wildcats will face Marbury at home in another regional matchup.