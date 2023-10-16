Alabaster Boulevard to remain closed until Nov. 1 Published 11:10 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster Boulevard is set to remain closed through the end of October after an issue was recently encountered during phase three of the project.

The contractor working on the repaving of Alabaster Boulevard recently encountered worse-than-expected conditions in regards to the road’s foundation near the intersection of the road with Weatherly Club Drive.

“We’re disappointed that it’s going to take a little longer and that we are going to have to keep the road closed for a few more weeks,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for the city of Alabaster. “We understand the frustration, especially with the people on Weatherly and Ballantrae since they use that road a lot, but the road, the foundation, was in such bad shape on phase three.”

The issue with the foundation called for a total removal and rebuild of that section of the roadway. Construction crews have been receiving daily advising by a geotechnical firm as they work to remedy the foundation issues.

“We really want the contractor to take their time and do it to where the repairs are going to last generations, so that we don’t have to worry about doing a project like this again in the future,” Wagner said.

In order to fix these issues, the road will remain closed until Nov. 1. The project’s original completed date was estimated to be Oct. 15.

The repaving of Alabaster Boulevard was first approved in April in the amount of $7,051,382.50 to Massey Asphalt Paving, LLC. Despite the foundation issues and delay, the project is expected to stay on budget.

The nearly 1-mile project stretches from Weatherly club Drive down to Jim ‘N Nick’s in the Colonial Promenade.

Phases one and two of the project have been completed with work beginning on phase three. Once foundation issues are fixed, the contractor will repave the entirety of the road.