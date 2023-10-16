Local families enjoy Cowboy Day at Old Baker farm Published 4:35 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Families wore western wear and enjoyed a variety of festivities while celebrating Cowboy Day at Old Baker Farm.

Old Baker Farm in Harpersville held its annual Cowboy Day celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15.

“It was great,” said Pam Baker, who manages the farm with her husband Jerry. “The weather was pretty, and the cowboys were great. We just had a very nice weekend.”

During the Cowboy Day celebration, residents were able to enjoy a variety of festivities including a cotton bounce for children to play in, a hay mountain, corn maze, barn animals, a trackless train ride and more.

This year’s event also featured the farm’s newest activity, the “Rat Race” in which children were able to crawl through and play in a series of tubes.

Families in attendance were also able to enjoy the annual series of mock cowboy shoot outs.

“The main event for Cowboy Day is the Cowboys and the Old West,” Baker said. “They have a shootout in the street in front of the barn and some of them (pretend to) die and then they get up and walk off.”

The farm also has a mock settlement named Tombstone featuring a variety of Old West themed attractions for attendees to learn about, including a saloon, a general store, casket maker, undertaker and a telegraph office with a working telegraph line.

“It’s really to teach people about history, and it’s fun,” Baker said. “It’s amazing how they dress, how they built the town. They’re great reenactors but they are also historians and that’s their goal to teach families about real American history. I think that’s the goal of every Cowboy Day.”

During the event, residents could also enjoy live music from the local bluegrass band Big Canoe Creek as well as young artist Lynnox Poe

An annual staple of the farm—residents were also able to pick their own pumpkins to take home from the Old Baker Farm pumpkin patch.

Although the Cowboy Day festivities have ended, Old Baker Farm remains open till Monday, Oct. 31 for residents to come and purchase pumpkins and enjoy other festivities.

“My main goal in this business is to have a way to make a living that is honest and I can grow old there,” Baker said. “It’s a good a way to work hard and make a living and, at the same time, you get to enjoy a lot of wonderful people.”