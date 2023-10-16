Thompson, Helena, Spain Park represented on 2023 North-South All-Stars Published 11:27 am Monday, October 16, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTGOMERY – The AHSAA announced the rosters for the annual North-South All-Star Football Game on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the brightest stars from the Shelby County area will be suiting up for the North.

Thompson’s Jayden Davis and Deuce Oliver, Helena’s Jordan Washington and Nate Thomason and Spain Park’s Jonathan Bibbs and coach Tim Vakakes were all named to the roster for the North All-Stars.

Davis has been one of the standout players of the Warriors defense this season. Tasked with replacing an All-County talent in Jake Ivie, he has formed a formidable linebacker duo alongside Tyler Hicks, who was selected for the Alabama-Mississippi game.

He has come up big in important games this season, including four tackles and a sack against Clay-Chalkville and an interception against Vestavia Hills.

On the other end of the field for Thompson, Oliver has established himself as one of quarterback Trent Seaborn’s top targets and played a key role in the Warriors’ explosive offense. His unique skillset, complete with both pass-catching prowess, quick acceleration and shifty footwork, has led to a breakout season for the uncommitted receiver.

He has passed 50 yards receiving in four games, including 119 yards and a touchdown against Opelika, and has been a threat as a punt returner as well, highlighted with a return touchdown against Spain Park.

Washington has been one of the county’s best running backs year in and year out for Helena, and now the uncommitted Huskies standout will showcase his talent on one of the biggest stages in the state.

He was a Second Team All-County selection last season with 149 carries for 898 yards and 12 touchdowns in just eight games, and he is on pace to surpass that number thanks to multiple great performances, including 305 yards and four touchdowns against Pelham.

Thomason has developed into one of the most impactful linebackers in the county during his senior season at Helena. The Memphis commit’s ability to make big plays in the pass rush is one of the many reasons that the Huskies are allowing just 13.1 points per game through seven games and started the season 7-0.

He was a Second Team All-County selection in 2022 with 109 total tackles, including 74 solo tackles and 19 tackles for loss.

Bibbs has served as a key fixture in the Spain Park offense over the last few years, but with Spain Park’s high-flying aerial attack in 2023, he has become even more indispensable.

Last season, he was a Second Team All-County pick with 688 yards and four touchdowns off 50 receptions. Now, he has remained a key fixture of the offense even with other receivers having strong seasons around him, and he especially stepped up in the absence of Reggie Jackson earlier in the season.

Much of Spain Park’s success has been thanks to head coach Tim Vakakes, who will serve as an assistant on the North coaching staff and helped in selecting the roster. He has been instrumental in changing the culture at Spain Park, which has powered the Jags to improved results on the field, as this season is the first time since 2017 that a Jags team is over .500 after Week 8.

The North-South game will be played on Friday, Dec. 15 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile and will be televised locally on My68 and streamed on the NFHS Network.

For the first time ever, the game will take place on the same weekend as the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Thompson’s Kaleb Harris, Tyler Hicks and AJ Green were previously selected for the Alabama All-Stars roster for the Alabama-Mississippi game.