City Hall Faces: Hunter Lindsey serves as a Water Technician for the city of Helena Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

For the last two-and-a-half years, Hunter Lindsey has served as a water technician for the city of Helena. Helena Water Board’s mission is to ensure the proper planning, operation, and maintenance of the infrastructure that supplies high quality drinking water and water services to the households and commercial properties within the city.

In serving that mission, Lindsey is responsible for the identification, diagnosis, and repair of water leaks to any lines managed by city water. He also holds the duty of reading and maintaining water meters and the maintaining and repair of any other systems or instruments pertaining to the operation of city water.

“I enjoy working with a great group of guys and getting issues resolved quickly and correctly,” He said. “Clean, safe, reliable water for the people of Helena is the priority. You never know what difficulties someone may be facing in their life, so when we restore service it feels good to think maybe it helped them out a little bit.”

Lindsey views himself as a lifelong resident of Helena, and has called the city his home for virtually his entire life. Although his time working with Helena’s water is a relatively new chapter in his life, he enjoys helping and serving in his hometown and does his best to honor God and serve the community in a way that makes a noticeable difference each and every day.

“No matter where I go, I’ve always been happy to come home,” Lindsey said. “Despite the traffic at times, I love it here in Helena. My bosses and my coworkers are the best and I genuinely enjoy coming to work.”

Outside of his work with the city, Lindsey is happily married with three children that he “loves more than life itself.”