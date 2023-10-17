Helena, Spain Park win Helena Invitational Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

HELENA – The Helena Huskies and Spain Park Jaguars walked away victorious at the Helena Invitational at Helena High School on Saturday, Oct. 14, taking the team titles as their runners posted strong times.

Helena went 1-2 in the Boys 5K race as Aspen Warren won with a time of 17:23.21, beating his teammate Drew Cook by four seconds as he ran a 17:27.83. The Huskies also finished first in the team standings.

Spain Park powered its way to the team title in the Girls 5K race thanks to Delaney Vickers’ second-place finish with her time of 19:59.41.

Helena had three of the top five runners and four of the top 10 in the Boys 5K race. Josh Howard finished in fourth place with a time of 18:38.12 and Camp Herndon posted a time of 18:55.69 to earn seventh place. Those five scoring runners gave the Huskies 26 points and the team title.

Jack Webb finished in 12th place for Helena with a time of 19:37.32, William Trippany came in 15th place with a time of 19:44.96 and Brandon Williams earned 17th place with a time of 19:44.96.

Spain Park’s Cage Kizzire finished in fifth for the Jaguars with a time of 18:44.52. He was the Jaguars’ fastest runner, with the next closest finishers being Stephen Schneider in 13th place with a time of 19:39.94 and Grayton Higginbotham in 14th place with a time of 19:40.97.

Wesley Vice finished in 18th place with a time of 19:50.69 and Finn Carter took 20th place with a time of 19:55.19. Spain Park rode those five finishes to a third-place finish in the team standings with a score of 70.

Indian Springs’ fastest runner was Quinn Conroy, who took sixth place with a time of 18:49.02. His finish propelled Indian Springs to a seventh-place finish in the team standings with 176 points. Springs’ other top 50 runner was Oriol Pros Fortea in 44th place with a time of 21:47.30.

Montevallo’s highest finisher was Gunner Partridge in 45th place with a time of 21:58.02.

In the Girls 5K race, Spain Park’s Vickers secured second place, but she was far from the only top finisher from the Jags. Remy Richards came in fourth place with a time of 21:51.05 and Madison Harvey finished in seventh place with a time of 22:14.70.

Mackenzie Colbaugh earned 11th place with a time of 23:11.79 and Rebecca Stafford wrapped up the scoring runners for the Jags in 17th place with a time of 24:31.82. That secured the team championship for Spain Park with 40 points, just edging out Altamont’s 44.

Spain Park’s other two top 25 finishers were Reese Williams in 22nd place with a time of 25:06.66 and Savanah Moore in 24th place with a time of 25:17.94.

Helena’s Ashlynn Beery came in third place for a strong finish on her home course with a time of 21:17.38. Teia Briggs finished in 26th place with a time of 25:29.54 and Abigail Cory finished in 29th place with a time of 25:53.84.

Abi Brooks came in 31st place as she came in just a hair under 26 minutes with a time of 25:59.99. Elizabeth Awtry finished 33rd with a time of 26:13.91.

Indian Springs’ highest finisher was Madeline Schmidtke, who came in 56th place with a time of 31:19.69.

Montevallo’s fastest runner was Emma Ramos with a time of 33:51.23.