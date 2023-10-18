Arthur Fisher Jr. joins Chelsea City Council Published 12:53 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – Arthur Fisher Jr. was publicly sworn in as the newest member of the Chelsea City Council during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Chelsea City Council seat No. 4 became vacant after Tiffany Bittner resigned from the position in August. Fisher will serve the remainder of the term until the next election in 2025.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity,” Fisher said. “I want to do the best I possibly can for the city of Chelsea.”

Fisher was previously appointed to serve the Chelsea Planning Commission in August 2022 and has frequented Chelsea City Council meetings since 2020.

“I’ve always had a great representation of what it means to give back to the community in a positive way and to continue to grow,” Fisher said. “So, being able to attend these meetings since I’ve been here in 2020 has allowed me to understand how the city of Chelsea works, understand the key players around the city and also utilize my personal work experiences as well.”

Fisher’s position on the Council was approved during its last meeting on Oct. 3, but he was unable to be sworn in due to being sick with COVID-19 at the time. Fisher was selected out of 17 applicants who applied after the seat’s vacancy was declared on Sept. 5.

Fisher was publicly worn in by Probate Judge Allison Boyd at the beginning of the Oct. 17 meeting and was accompanied by his wife, Jacy Fisher as well as both of his parents.

“Chelsea is a great place, and it reminds me so much of my hometown back in Louisiana,” Fisher said. “Now, we’re here in Chelsea and I want to see this place grow positively and do as much as I possibly can within the community to continue that growth.”

In other news, the Chelsea City Council appointed Amanda Hardee to the Planning Commission to replace Fisher’s former position.

The Chelsea City Council also awarded Nick Grant education funds to the following schools:

Chelsea Park Elementary School in the amount of $21,468.68

Chelsea Middle School in the amount of $27,734.08

Chelsea High School in the amount of $27,765.45

Forest Oaks Elementary School in the amount of $27,556.76

The next regularly scheduled city council meeting will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall with pre-council starting at 5 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public to attend.