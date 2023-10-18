Construction progresses on Larry Simmons Stadium, Jim Davenport Field Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

1 of 2

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Construction is progressing on the renovation projects at Larry Simmons Stadium and Jim “Peanut” Davenport Field in Alabaster.

“The renovation projects at Larry Simmons Stadium and Jim ‘Peanut’ Davenport Field will totally renovate and upgrade these two highly utilized amenities for our residents,” said Neal Wagner, public relations manager for the city of Alabaster.

The city of Alabaster previously approved the nearly $9 million bid for renovations to Jim “Peanut” Davenport Field and Stadium during a special called city council meeting on June 1.

The City Council approved the bid for the renovations to Clements Dean Building Company in the amount of $8,997,000.

Currently, the contractor is working on the new entrances at Larry Simmons Stadium as well as the new locker rooms at Jim “Peanut” Davenport Field.

“The contractor is making great progress with the construction on those two fields, and the end product is going to be fantastic,” Wagner said. “Larry Simmons is currently being used for youth football games while construction is ongoing, and we’re on track to start hosting baseball games at Davenport Field in February although construction may not be completely finalized at that point. “

Wagner said both projects are on track to be completed next spring and that budgets have not changed since the initial bid.

Both projects are considered part of Alabaster’s Fast Forward program and are a step toward the development of a city center.

The “Peanut” Davenport Field renovations include the football field, baseball field and both parking lots. Included in the approved bid is an incentive package of up to $50,000 if Clements Dean Building Company finishes the project in a timely manner since the city has committed to have it available for the next season.

The contracted company will have until Feb. 1 to be done with the playing surface, bathrooms, scoreboard and everything necessary for playing baseball games. Clements Dean Building Company will receive $1,000 from the incentive package for each day it finishes early of the Feb. 1 deadline up to a total $50,000.