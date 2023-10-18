Montevallo plans Hometown Halloween Published 1:36 pm Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – This year’s Halloween is set to have a high of 68 and to be sunny all day and the city of Montevallo is planning to once again host their annual “Hometown Halloween.”

“The kids & the whole family love it,” Adele Nelson, director of the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce said. “I have parents all the time calling to find out what time it’s going to be.”

This year’s Hometown Halloween will run from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and business owners, community groups and college students are expected to give out candy and other goodies to trick or treaters on the half-mile stretch on Main Street from City Hall to Luma Dentistry.

“Some people make an afternoon of it. They’ll stop into a restaurant, go trick-or-treat and shop while they’re at it,” Nelson said.

Nelson stated that the event has an economic impact on the town and promotes a better relationship between business owners and the public.

“It’s a chance for business owners to interact with the community.” Nelson said.

Some business owners even get into the spirit of Halloween and dress up in costume for when they give out candy in front of their stores to trick or treaters.

“The focus is on the fun,” Nelson said.

Hometown Halloween is free and open to the public. After Hometown Halloween has concluded, participants are encouraged to head on over to the Montevallo First Baptist Church’s Fall Festival from 5-7pm.

For more information about the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, and Hometown Halloween, visit its Facebook page at Facebook.com/montevallochamberofcommerce.