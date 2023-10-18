Old Baker Farm to host annual Festival Weekend Published 11:42 am Wednesday, October 18, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Families will have the opportunity to participate in a weekend of fall fun during Old Baker Farm’s upcoming Festival Weekend.

Old Baker Farm in Harpersville will holds its annual Festival Weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gates will close at 5 p.m. but attendees are welcomed to stay afterward.

The festival will feature a variety of activities for local residents to enjoy, including vendors, live music, a carnival, a pumpkin patch, food trucks and more.

“We just hope that there is something here that everybody comes and definitely enjoys,” said Pam Baker, who runs the farm with her husband Jerry.

This year’s edition of the Festival Weekend will feature a carnival show.

“Our event for that weekend is a mid-1800s traveling carnival show (and the actors) reenact that intermittently all day,” Baker said.

There will also be live music performed by the local bluegrass band, Big Canoe Creek, who were recently featured at Old Baker Farm’s Cowboy Day.

During the Festival Weekend, children will be able to enjoy a variety of festivities including a cotton bounce for them to jump around in, a hay mountain, corn maze, hay maze, a rat race, a trackless train ride and more.

Around 40 vendors will be present at the event and food trucks will sell a variety of options for food and snacks, including lemonade, roasted corn, roasted pork and popcorn.

The entrance fee for the Festival Weekend is $13 per person with a card, or $12 in cash and each person gets a pumpkin from the Old Baker Farm pumpkin patch. Children ages one and under get in free. All activities on the farm are free with the exception of goods purchased from vendors.

Baker said she hopes that the sunflowers that they planted will also be ready by the time of the festival for attendees to pick and purchase.

“We are thankful very much and we owe everything to the public,” Baker said. “We are very grateful to everyone who comes to our home.”