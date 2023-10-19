Helena excited for return of annual Tree Lighting Ceremony Published 12:55 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

By WILL MORO | Special to the Reporter

HELENA – The annual Helena Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies has become a beloved and historic tradition, eagerly anticipated by both young and old alike.

This year’s event will ring in one of the most festive months of the year as the ceremony is set to kick off the month of December with the event taking place on Friday, Dec. 1.

“It’s our Hallmark event! Watching the kids’ faces as the tree is lit never gets old,” Helena Beautification Board Chairperson Rebekah Henderson said. “Seeing families gather to kick off the Christmas season together is everything.”

The event will feature its usual festive fun with live music, food and vendors all in attendance, while the highlight will be the lighting of the tree and the visit from Santa Claus, who will be in attendance to listen to Christmas wishes.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Caboose in Old Town Helena. As darkness envelops the streets, the towering Christmas tree, adorned with twinkling lights and shimmering ornaments, will take center stage.

There will also be gift giving exchanges and live entertainment with the band The Martini Shakers headlining the event, while the Helena High School Choir and local dancers will also perform.

“This high energy rockabilly band is guaranteed to put holiday smiles on the faces of those who attend,” Helena Citycouncilman Chris VanCleave said.

This cherished community event serves as a testament to the unity and resilience of the town. The goal remains to bring the community together to witness the grand illumination of the tree and help remind everyone of the power of collective joy and the importance of celebrating traditions.

“Overall, an annual Christmas tree lighting event has the potential to bring people together, boost local businesses, promote tourism and create cherished traditions and memories,” VanCleave said. “It can have a positive impact on the community’s social, cultural and economic aspects, fostering a vibrant and connected community.”

The event will last from 6-9 p.m. with the tree lighting and holiday market both a highlight.

Vendor registration is open and can be found at Helenabeautiful.com. If you are a food truck, food vendor or selling Christmas items or gift items, you can register now to be a part of the tradition.