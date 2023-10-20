Central State Bank cuts ribbon at new 280 location Published 4:28 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – As you walked through the doors of Central State Bank’s newest location on Wednesday, Oct. 18, it felt more like a family gathering than a business, which was fitting for the moment.

Built on family, Central State Bank has been in the same family for more than 100 years, and on Oct. 18, the family-like atmosphere was a welcome sight for CEO Mitt Schroeder as the company celebrated its new branch with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Gathering inside the bank, Shelby County officials, city of Hoover officials and others from across the area and state joined together in celebration with the words, “Large enough to serve you, small enough to serve you,” etched behind them on the wall of the building.

“I just want to thank everybody so much for being here and coming to see us,” Schroeder said. “It feels so good to see an outpouring of support. We really do appreciate it. What we do commit to bringing to this area is good, personal service, kind, and always treat people good.”

Alongside his brother Shane and sister Shanda Schroeder Watts, the family has carried on a tradition that dates back to 1916 and one that has been in their family since 1947.

Now, they hope to offer that same family feel that started in 1947 to new residents along the U.S. 280 corridor on the eastern side of Shelby County.

“My mom, who passed away a couple of years ago, and my dad right here, always said to us that you have to be good to people and things have to be mutually beneficial to both,” Mitt said. “If you strive and do that every day of your life, things will work out for you. That’s certainly what we’ve done. I can’t say thanks enough to the people who have shown up. I see some absolute dear friends and it means a lot.”

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato was also in attendance at the ribbon cutting and said he was excited about what this means for the quality of life in Hoover.

“We just want to say thank you,” he said. “To choose Hoover, we are so grateful. This is a wonderful area that y’all are in. A family business that goes back to 1916. We’re proud to have family-owned businesses like this in our city. I think that’s kind of what we stand for. We talk about quality of life, and to have a family business in here means a great deal to us. We want to do everything we can to support you and your family.”

Hoover City Council President John Lyda echoed the mayor, saying he was excited to welcome such a special business to the area.

“We are in the community building business,” Lyda said. “That’s what we see our job as being. As part of that, great communities are made up of great citizens and neighborhoods, but just as important, they’re made up of great businesses. For the city of Hoover to be a part of their history is incredibly important to us. We welcome y’all here, and, as the mayor said, we want to be your partner in growth.”

Former Central State Bank employee Mike Hill, who is now the superintendent of the Alabama State Banking Department, was also in attendance and proud to see the growth of his former employer.

“Some of the most fun days of my life were when I worked at Central State Bank,

Hill said. “It was a fun time. Mitt and Shane were my boss, and now, I’m their boss. I’m excited to be here and excited y’all are moving to this part of the county. This part of the county needs a local bank and y’all do it the best.”

The new branch is Central State Bank’s sixth location with three in Calera, one in Alabaster, one in Pelham and the new location at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road.