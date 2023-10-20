Conwell’s 4 touchdowns lead Montevallo in region win over Holt Published 11:15 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

MONTEVALLO – A four-touchdown first quarter was more than enough for the Montevallo Bulldogs to create all of the separation they needed to pull away from Holt for a region win at home on Friday, Oct. 20.

The Bulldogs got a quick score from Braxton King to open the game, but three touchdowns from Razareo Conwell was the difference in the opening quarter as they stormed out to a 28-0 lead, which set the stage for a 42-12 victory.

With the win, Montevallo improved to 4-2 in region play and 6-2 overall ahead of their region finale against American Christian.

Conwell went on to finish the game 174 rushing yards and four touchdowns on seven carries to lead the Bulldogs in the win.

Montevallo scored all 42 of its points in the opening half, and the scoring started with King opening the game with a 55-yard touchdown run in the first 10 seconds to give the Bulldogs a quick 7-0 lead.

Then came the onslaught of Conwell.

The running back started his big night with a 15-yard touchdown run on the Bulldogs’ second drive of the night to make it 14-0 with 7:42 to play in the opening quarter.

He followed that with touchdowns of 21 yards and 11 yards over the final four minutes of the quarter to help Montevallo build a comfortable lead for a defense that was giving up less than 18 points per game entering the matchup.

With all of the first-half success running the ball, King didn’t have to throw much from the quarterback position, but he took advantage when he did, extending the lead early in the second quarter with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Christian Tolbert.

Now up 35-0 early in the second quarter, Conwell added his final touchdown of the night and the final touchdown for the Bulldogs shortly late in the half. He saved his best for last, reeling off his longest run of the night for 50 yards that gave Montevallo a 42-0 lead at the half.

Holt went on to score one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late at that point.

In addition to the offensive success, Charlie Adams led the defense with nine tackles and two sacks, while Peyton King added seven tackles.

The Bulldogs will close region play with a road trip to American Christian on Friday, Oct. 27.