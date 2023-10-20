New Chipotle coming to 280 near intersection of 119 Published 2:39 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – A new Chipotle restaurant is set to open along U.S. 280 near the intersection of Alabama 119 at the Windsor Court mixed use development.

The new Chipotle location will be one of the anchor tenants of the community after it was recently announced that First Bank, a Tennessee based bank, was opening as well.

Both business will be part of the development that was approved for pre-zoning back in 2022 by the Hoover City Council and will bring townhomes other businesses to the area.

It will mark the second Chipotle location along the 280 corridor within a few miles of each other. The other is located 2 miles away at 4719 U.S. 280 next to the new Scooter’s Coffee and Home Depot. It’s unclear if both locations will remain open.

The newest location will have a drive-thru window for mobile pick up orders with a modern design to the restaurant.

The two locations are set to be the only two in Shelby County, but there is potential for future growth in cities along Interstate 65 on the western side of the county as well.

The mixed-use area, located at 5352 U.S. 280, sits on 15.7 acres just off the highway with an expected 120 townhomes set to be built in addition to the two new businesses as well as other future business growth

Signature Homes is handling the property, who hope to create an environment of easy access living with dining, shopping and entertainment all within walking distance or a quick drive.

The townhomes will have three different models with the goal of modern living coinciding with a suburban life.

The price point for the residential portion of the development starts in the low $300,000 range with townhomes ranging in size from 1,380 square feet to 1,566 square feet.

Each unit has at least 2.5 bathrooms and two bedrooms, while options are available for three bedrooms and bathrooms. Two of the three designs will also feature two floors.

Signature Homes President Jonathan Belcher said at a previous Hoover City Council meeting that the goal is to create easy access between the commercial and residential portions of the development to make it walkable.

There is expected to be 225 residential parking spaces with no garages and 190 commercial parking spaces.