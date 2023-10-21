Cornerstone caps perfect region run with win over Evangel Montgomery Published 4:29 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

MONTGOMERY – The Cornerstone Christian Chargers may have wrapped up the region title last week with a win over Meadowview Christian, but they still had one last task to complete in region play: finish undefeated.

The Chargers took care of that goal on Oct. 20 against the Evangel Montgomery Lions, as Cornerstone downed the reigning AISA 8-man state champions on the road, 52-34, to finish its regional slate.

“I’m extremely proud of the players and coaches,” Cornerstone coach James Lee said. “They all have bought in to what we are doing and playing as one.”

Cornerstone finished its unbeaten run through region play in typical high-scoring fashion, posting 56 points as one of the highest scoring offenses in the state continues its red-hot form ahead of the postseason.

The Chargers defense had to work harder than usual against the Lions offense, but they still helped Cornerstone seal an 18-point victory away from home.

Zeke Adams had another phenomenal day on both sides of the field in the win. He ran for 228 yards and five touchdowns off 15 attempts and was 7-for-14 passing for 140 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his 368 all-purpose yards and six scores, he also racked up 17 tackles on defense.

Noah Schober was a triple threat for the Chargers against the Lions, grabbing two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, returning a kickoff 72 yards for a touchdown and recording 11 tackles as part of Cornerstone’s defense.

Cash Causey also earned a strong performance on defense as he grabbed two sacks and six tackles.

Drake Dunning also found the end zone for Cornerstone as well, rushing for 59 yards and a score off seven attempts.

Cornerstone improved to 9-0 with the win and will face Bessemer Academy on the road on Thursday, Oct. 26 with a chance to finish the regular season undefeated.