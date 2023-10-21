Shelby County falls by four to Marbury Published 1:57 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA—Victory eluded Shelby County in the final seconds of its homecoming game on Friday night, Oct. 20, as Marbury took the battle for the three seed, 32-28.

Marbury was up 18-0 near the end of the first half, going strong on the momentum of Carsyn Cobb’s first three touchdowns. The Bulldogs attempted 2-point conversions each time, but all were unsuccessful.

Then, with 43 seconds on the clock, Bradley Horton scored on a 2-yard run to put the Wildcats on the board. Following the PAT, the score was 18-7 Marbury at halftime.

Horton got right back to work in the third quarter, scoring on a 4-yard rush to cut Marbury’s lead to 18-14.

But with 5:57 left in the third, Marbury’s Cobb answered with a short goal line dash and accompanying 2-point conversion to extend the lead to 12.

The Wildcats missed a field goal attempt with 1:10 in the third, but in the fourth quarter a 14-yard run by Horton set up another short TD to put Shelby County within five, 26-21.

However, Marbury’s Jeremy Baileynemard hauled in a 75-yard reception for the Bulldogs with 5:51 on the clock, making it 32-21 following an unsuccessful conversion attempt.

Shelby County showed what it can do in the air when Garrett Barnes found Mac Liveakos from 45 yards out, as the clock ticked down to 4:07 to play. The PAT made it 32-28.

The Wildcats defense held Marbury this time and Shelby County regained possession, driving the ball down to the Marbury 5-yard line. On the final play, a quarterback keeper came close but it would not be enough to put the Wildcats over the top.

Eli Holliman led the Wildcats defense with 12 total tackles, including eight solo tackles. Cooper Pennington had 10 tackles with six solo tackles and two tackles-for-loss. Nico Palmieri finished the night with eight tackles, including four solo tackles and two for a loss.

Shelby County will finish the season with two non-region games versus Rehobeth at home on Oct. 27. and at Woodlawn Nov. 2.