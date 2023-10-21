Spain Park pulls off upset of Hewitt-Trussville to keep playoff hopes alive Published 12:29 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

By KAYLEE BHASIN | Special to the Reporter

TRUSSVILLE – The Spain Park Jaguars faced off against the No. 5 ranked team in the state, the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies, and the Jags put on a show and pulled off an incredible upset win. At the end of the game, the Jaguars came out with a score of 50-29, leaving them with a chance to make the playoffs with a win next week.

“We practice like heavyweights so we can come out here and swing like heavyweights tonight, and tonight the kids did it,” Spain Park head coach Tim Vakakes said. “Our kids have done a really good job of staying the course and they made a statement tonight.”

The first score of the game was made by the Hewitt-Trussville Huskies with 8:07 left in the first quarter as Peyton Floyd ran the ball in for a touchdown. It was 7-0 Hewitt-Trussville, but the Jaguars were just waiting their turn.

The Jaguars definitely made a loud and clear response to the Huskies that this game was going to be a battle. With 5:04 to spare in the first quarter, Logan Brownlee ran in a touchdown for the Jags.

Within just a few minutes of the Huskies’ score, the game was all tied up 7-7, but the Jags weren’t finished yet. Just three minutes later, Dakarai Shanks scored another touchdown for the Spain Park Jaguars with 2:33 left in the first quarter, and Jags led 14-7.

In the second quarter, Spain Park proved that this was their game to win, as the Huskies wouldn’t get another look at their end zone thanks to a great effort by the Jags defense.

With 7:13 left in the second quarter, Reggie Jackson scored another touchdown for the Jags and the lead was extended for Spain Park for a score of 21-7.

However, Hewitt-Trussville took the challenge and returned it with passion. There was just 5:57 left in the half and Hewitt-Trussville’s Floyd scored yet again for the Huskies, but the extra point was no good. The Huskies were working to close the Jaguars’ lead and it was now 21-13 Spain Park.

The last two minutes of the half were a nail-biter as the Jags were hungrily making their way up the field to the Huskies’ end zone. To close out the half with only seconds to spare, Spain Park went for three, and the kick was good by Alex Lloyd, finishing the half with a 24-13 lead.

Hewitt-Trussville did not give up come the third quarter as they started the third quarter just like they started the first. With 8:56 left in the third, Kennedy Mitchell ran the ball in for a Hewitt-Trussville touchdown. The Huskies went for two and they got it, continuing to creep in on the Jaguars lead with a score of 24-21.

This was a game of hard tackles and aggression with multiple injury timeouts and neither team was giving up. The Jags just could not be shut down by the Huskies.

Spain Park’s Mitchell Frazer answered the Huskies with a touchdown 4:44 left in the third. They tried to go for two but couldn’t complete it, leaving the third quarter score at 30-21.

In the fourth quarter, it was Spain Park who came out and scored first. With 7:15 left in the game, Brock Bradley scraped across the goal line and scored for the Jags. Again, they tried for the two-point conversion but were unsuccessful. Spain Park continued to forge ahead with a score of 36-21.

As if on cue, Hewitt-Trussville’s Jalian Alexander returned the score and ran the ball in for a Husky touchdown. They went for two and were able to complete it, elevating the score to 36-29.

Just like the rest of the game, Spain Park had an answer for Hewitt’s final score of the contest. With just 2:17 left in the game, Jonathan Bibbs scored for a Jags touchdown to keep them on top, 43-29.

On the ensuing drive, Kelby Roberson picked off a Husky ball and ran it all the way to the end zone with 1:22 left to finish the game on a high. The extra point was good, and it sealed the deal for the Spain Park Jaguars with a final score of 50-29.

“I’m real proud of these kids,” Vakakes said. “The coaches have really loved on these kids and haven’t stopped. Even when it was rough earlier on in the season. The coaches and kids just kept being positive and I’m proud to be their football coach.”

Follow the Jags next week for their road game at Oak Mountain on Oct. 20 to see if their late success will continue to carry them to the playoffs.