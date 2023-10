Jane Fennell Published 8:33 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Mrs. Jane Fennell, 85, of Helena, Alabama, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Morningside Nursing Home in Vestavia, Alabama. A private graveside service was held Tuesday, October 23, 2023 at Brooksville Cemetery in Brooksville, Mississippi. Cockrell Funeral Home of Macon, MS is honored to entrusted with arrangements.

Jane is survived by her two nephews, Noble Watkins Fennell, III and Dean Lawrence Fennell and one niece, Leigh Ann Fennell. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Noble Watkins Fennel, Sr. and Elizabeth Goethe Fennell, and brother Noble Watkins Fennell, Jr.