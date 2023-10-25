Locals enjoy fall festival, trunk or treat at First Presbyterian Church of Alabaster Published 5:07 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

1 of 15

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local families enjoyed a variety of fall festivities during the First Presbyterian Church of Alabaster’s Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat.

The First Presbyterian Church of Alabaster held its annual Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 4-6 p.m.

“I think things went really well,” Pastor Matthew Ingram said. “I think a lot of people had fun.”

This year’s edition of the festival featured a variety of activities for local residents to enjoy, including games, hotdogs, a hayride, trunk-or-treating, a pumpkin patch and more.

“Our main goal every year in holding our fall festival is to meet people in the community—to give local kids and their families a place to come and to dress up if they want to play some games and get some candy,” Ingram said. “It’s just kind of our way of giving something to the community around here.”

In addition to games, members of the church created a fake “lion’s den” for kids to enjoy.

“A couple members of the church have three labradoodles and they put fake manes on them and said that they’re lions,” Ingram said. “They created a little lion’s den that the kids could go walk in, pet the dogs and take a picture with.”

Alongside the fall festival, the church also had a pumpkin patch for locals to enjoy and to pick out a pumpkin to bring home with them.

“The pumpkin patch itself lasts all October,” Ingram said. “We usually pick two local charities and split whatever money we make between the two of them. The money doesn’t actually stay with the church, it just goes back out to the community. And this year, SafeHouse Shelby and Manna Ministries (are the charities).”

The pumpkin patch at the First Presbyterian Church of Alabaster remains open on weekdays from 1-7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1-7 p.m. Cash and cards are accepted. All proceeds from the sale of pumpkins will go toward SafeHouse of Shelby County and Manna Ministries.

“We are a church that cares about our community and wants people to see the love of God in what we do, what we offer and give them a safe place to come and worship,” Ingram said.