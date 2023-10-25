My Helena: Monica Josephson explains why she loves the city of Helena Published 9:34 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Monica Josephson, a local resident, who retired along with her husband, Rick, detail just a few of the reasons that they find Helena such a wonderful place to call home.

The Old Town Experience

Living in a 140-year-old renovated home in Old Town Helena for 20 years is the best place to be for myself and my husband Rick. Living the life of retirees, we enjoy the city from our own perspectives, but we greatly enjoy Helena Old Town and what it has to offer. When I have out of town guests, we start with wine on my front porch, then stroll down to Goodfellas for a drink on the deck overlooking Main Street, we walk to Beef O’Bradys for dinner that overlooks the water and then we can walk home. Out of towners love it. We love wandering through the shops a block away from home, we even love our trains.

Buck Creek Festival

At the annual Buck Creek Festival, I get to display and sell my stained-glass creations to my friends and neighbors. I also put out my own Christmas ornaments and holiday decorations as well, which will fit well with the festival being held in October this year.

The Helena Christmas Parade

In mentioning Christmas, I also love that our Harley group rides in the parade in front of Santa’s fire truck as if we were his team of 8 reindeer, plus Rudolph. Afterwards we ride for a block behind the shops and stop at my house for lunch. This upcoming year will be the third time the Pelham Chapter has done this

Fourth of July

Speaking of holidays, the Fourth of July is especially cool for us in Helena. It is special because we can walk around downtown, walk home and cookout with family and friends. Then we can watch the city’s fireworks from our back deck. We never have to worry about parking and living in an old town gives us easy access to anything that is going on.

Buck Creek and the Cahaba River

Besides the special events, holidays, and festivals which we have at our fingertips, we love kayaking in Buck Creek and the Cahaba River. When Rick and I were in Hawaii years ago, we went Kayaking. When we came home, we bought us each a kayak to use in the creek and Cahaba river. Every so often, we take them to Buck creek, drop them in above the dam and have fun paddling upstream and then following the current back down. When we want a longer ride, we drop into the creek and paddle to the Cahaba river. It’s a nice thing to have access to on a hot day, and we’ve even brought out grandsons with us at times.