Thompson and Helena hold spots in Week 10 rankings, Spain Park, Vincent earn votes
Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023
By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor
The Thompson Warriors and Helena Huskies held steady in the Week 10 football rankings when they were released on Wednesday, Oct. 25, while the Vincent Yellow Jackets continued to receive votes and Spain Park re-entered the discussion for the top 10 after its biggest win of the year.
Thompson held on to its No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings as it earned 172 votes from the media, including one first place vote. The Warriors improved to 7-1 in Week 9 thanks to a 39-0 shutout win over Tuscaloosa County which clinch Thompson’s first region championship since 2020.
While Thompson has already wrapped up the top seed out of Class 7A, Region 3, the Warriors still have one region game remaining this Friday against Hoover. A win on the road over the Bucs will clinch an undefeated run through region play ahead of Thompson’s Week 11 bye.
Elsewhere in the Class 7A rankings, Spain Park received three votes after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the week by beating Hewitt-Trussville on the road, 50-29. The Huskies tumbled four spots from No. 5 to No. 9 as a result of the defeat.
The Jags will close out region play against Oak Mountain this Friday ahead of their final home game of the season in Week 11 against Pelham.
Helena stayed at No. 6 in the Class 6A rankings thanks to the 83 votes they received from the media. The Huskies improved to 8-0 with a 49-0 win over Calera and are one win away from their third undefeated region record and region title.
Helena will play on the road against Benjamin Russell in a region title game in Week 10 to finish out region play.
Finally, down in Class 2A, Vincent received three votes in the Week 10 rankings. The Jackets lost to Isabella to drop to 6-3, but they still received multiple votes ahead of their final game of region play against Thorsby.
To see the full rankings, read more below:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Central-Phenix City (18); 8-0; 225
- Thompson (1); 7-1; 172
- Mary Montgomery; 9-0; 152
- Dothan; 6-2; 113
- Auburn; 6-2; 105
- Vestavia Hills; 6-2; 86
- Enterprise; 6-2; 85
- Baker; 6-2; 48
- Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 47
- Austin; 7-2; 41
Others receiving votes: Spain Park (5-3) 5, James Clemens (6-3) 3, Bob Jones (4-4) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Saraland (15); 8-0; 216
- Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-0; 183
- Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-0; 149
- Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 132
- Parker; 8-1; 112
- Helena; 8-0; 83
- Mountain Brook; 6-2; 66
- Hartselle; 7-2; 65
- Theodore; 6-2; 37
- Oxford; 6-2; 15
Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2) 13, Center Point** (7-1) 6, Carver-Montgomery (7-2) 3, Hueytown (5-3) 2, Pike Road (6-2) 1.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Gulf Shores (14); 8-0; 210
- Ramsay (5); 7-2; 170
- Central-Clay Co.; 8-0; 157
- Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 138
- Southside-Gadsden; 7-1; 102
- Fairview; 8-0; 78
- Leeds; 6-2; 62
- Moody; 7-2; 52
- Vigor*; 6-2; 29
- Russellville; 7-1; 28
Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-1) 25, Scottsboro (7-1) 12, Demopolis (6-2) 10, Charles Henderson (5-3) 4, Arab (6-2) 3, Eufaula (6-3) 1, UMS-Wright** (5-3) 1, Valley (5-3) 1.
*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Andalusia (14); 9-0; 213
- Cherokee Co. (2); 8-0; 167
- Catholic-Montgomery; 9-0; 154
- Jackson (2); 7-0; 144
- West Morgan (1); 8-0; 113
- Handley; 8-1; 91
- Jacksonville; 7-1; 74
- Corner; 8-0; 55
- Bibb Co.; 8-1; 43
- Oneonta; 6-2; 20
Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (7-1) 4, T.R. Miller (6-2) 2, American Chr. (7-2) 1, BTW-Tuskegee (5-3) 1, Oak Grove (5-3) 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Mobile Chr. (16); 9-0; 216
- Madison Aca. (3); 8-0; 172
- Gordo; 8-1; 131
- Mars Hill Bible; 8-1; 129
- St. James; 7-2; 97
- Thomasville; 7-0; 80
- Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 78
- Sylvania; 7-1; 74
- Geraldine; 7-1; 44
- Houston Aca.; 7-1; 32
Others receiving votes: Straughn (7-1) 21, Trinity (8-1) 4, Fayette Co. (4-4) 2, Walter Wellborn (6-2) 2, Winfield (7-1) 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- B.B. Comer (14); 9-0; 210
- Highland Home (2); 9-0; 173
- Fyffe (3); 7-1; 162
- Reeltown; 8-0; 133
- Pisgah; 7-1; 99
- Cottonwood; 7-0; 96
- Locust Fork; 9-0; 82
- Tanner; 7-2; 47
- Sulligent; 8-1; 30
- Goshen; 7-2; 28
Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-2) 19, Vincent (6-3) 2, Collinsville (6-2) 1, Luverne (6-3) 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Leroy (19); 7-0; 228
- Elba; 8-0; 169
- Sweet Water; 7-1; 141
- Millry; 8-1; 131
- Loachapoka; 8-0; 115
- Lynn; 7-1; 98
- Wadley; 7-1; 73
- South Lamar; 6-2; 40
- Decatur Heritage**; 8-1; 32
- Coosa Chr.*; 2-5; 31
Others receiving votes: Pickens Co. (6-3) 7, Georgiana (7-2) 6, Hackleburg (7-1) 5, Addison (6-2) 3, Linden (5-2) 2, Ragland (6-3) 1, Spring Garden** (7-2) 1.
*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.
**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
- Glenwood (18); 9-0; 225
- Lowndes Aca. (1); 9-0; 169
- Lee-Scott; 8-1; 155
- Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 134
- Banks Aca.; 8-1; 111
- Patrician; 6-3; 78
- Wilcox Aca.; 8-2; 75
- Fort Dale Aca.; 7-2; 50
- Jackson Aca.; 8-2; 49
- Autauga Aca.; 6-3; 19
Others receiving votes: Clarke Prep (6-4) 18.