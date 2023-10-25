Thompson and Helena hold spots in Week 10 rankings, Spain Park, Vincent earn votes Published 5:00 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

The Thompson Warriors and Helena Huskies held steady in the Week 10 football rankings when they were released on Wednesday, Oct. 25, while the Vincent Yellow Jackets continued to receive votes and Spain Park re-entered the discussion for the top 10 after its biggest win of the year.

Thompson held on to its No. 2 spot in this week’s rankings as it earned 172 votes from the media, including one first place vote. The Warriors improved to 7-1 in Week 9 thanks to a 39-0 shutout win over Tuscaloosa County which clinch Thompson’s first region championship since 2020.

While Thompson has already wrapped up the top seed out of Class 7A, Region 3, the Warriors still have one region game remaining this Friday against Hoover. A win on the road over the Bucs will clinch an undefeated run through region play ahead of Thompson’s Week 11 bye.

Elsewhere in the Class 7A rankings, Spain Park received three votes after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the week by beating Hewitt-Trussville on the road, 50-29. The Huskies tumbled four spots from No. 5 to No. 9 as a result of the defeat.

The Jags will close out region play against Oak Mountain this Friday ahead of their final home game of the season in Week 11 against Pelham.

Helena stayed at No. 6 in the Class 6A rankings thanks to the 83 votes they received from the media. The Huskies improved to 8-0 with a 49-0 win over Calera and are one win away from their third undefeated region record and region title.

Helena will play on the road against Benjamin Russell in a region title game in Week 10 to finish out region play.

Finally, down in Class 2A, Vincent received three votes in the Week 10 rankings. The Jackets lost to Isabella to drop to 6-3, but they still received multiple votes ahead of their final game of region play against Thorsby.

To see the full rankings, read more below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Central-Phenix City (18); 8-0; 225 Thompson (1); 7-1; 172 Mary Montgomery; 9-0; 152 Dothan; 6-2; 113 Auburn; 6-2; 105 Vestavia Hills; 6-2; 86 Enterprise; 6-2; 85 Baker; 6-2; 48 Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 47 Austin; 7-2; 41

Others receiving votes: Spain Park (5-3) 5, James Clemens (6-3) 3, Bob Jones (4-4) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (15); 8-0; 216 Clay-Chalkville (4); 8-0; 183 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa; 9-0; 149 Muscle Shoals; 8-0; 132 Parker; 8-1; 112 Helena; 8-0; 83 Mountain Brook; 6-2; 66 Hartselle; 7-2; 65 Theodore; 6-2; 37 Oxford; 6-2; 15

Others receiving votes: Spanish Fort (7-2) 13, Center Point** (7-1) 6, Carver-Montgomery (7-2) 3, Hueytown (5-3) 2, Pike Road (6-2) 1.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Gulf Shores (14); 8-0; 210 Ramsay (5); 7-2; 170 Central-Clay Co.; 8-0; 157 Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 138 Southside-Gadsden; 7-1; 102 Fairview; 8-0; 78 Leeds; 6-2; 62 Moody; 7-2; 52 Vigor*; 6-2; 29 Russellville; 7-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-1) 25, Scottsboro (7-1) 12, Demopolis (6-2) 10, Charles Henderson (5-3) 4, Arab (6-2) 3, Eufaula (6-3) 1, UMS-Wright** (5-3) 1, Valley (5-3) 1.

*–Record includes 1 forfeit loss.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Andalusia (14); 9-0; 213 Cherokee Co. (2); 8-0; 167 Catholic-Montgomery; 9-0; 154 Jackson (2); 7-0; 144 West Morgan (1); 8-0; 113 Handley; 8-1; 91 Jacksonville; 7-1; 74 Corner; 8-0; 55 Bibb Co.; 8-1; 43 Oneonta; 6-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Westminster-Huntsville (7-1) 4, T.R. Miller (6-2) 2, American Chr. (7-2) 1, BTW-Tuskegee (5-3) 1, Oak Grove (5-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mobile Chr. (16); 9-0; 216 Madison Aca. (3); 8-0; 172 Gordo; 8-1; 131 Mars Hill Bible; 8-1; 129 St. James; 7-2; 97 Thomasville; 7-0; 80 Lauderdale Co.; 8-0; 78 Sylvania; 7-1; 74 Geraldine; 7-1; 44 Houston Aca.; 7-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Straughn (7-1) 21, Trinity (8-1) 4, Fayette Co. (4-4) 2, Walter Wellborn (6-2) 2, Winfield (7-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

B.B. Comer (14); 9-0; 210 Highland Home (2); 9-0; 173 Fyffe (3); 7-1; 162 Reeltown; 8-0; 133 Pisgah; 7-1; 99 Cottonwood; 7-0; 96 Locust Fork; 9-0; 82 Tanner; 7-2; 47 Sulligent; 8-1; 30 Goshen; 7-2; 28

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-2) 19, Vincent (6-3) 2, Collinsville (6-2) 1, Luverne (6-3) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Leroy (19); 7-0; 228 Elba; 8-0; 169 Sweet Water; 7-1; 141 Millry; 8-1; 131 Loachapoka; 8-0; 115 Lynn; 7-1; 98 Wadley; 7-1; 73 South Lamar; 6-2; 40 Decatur Heritage**; 8-1; 32 Coosa Chr.*; 2-5; 31

Others receiving votes: Pickens Co. (6-3) 7, Georgiana (7-2) 6, Hackleburg (7-1) 5, Addison (6-2) 3, Linden (5-2) 2, Ragland (6-3) 1, Spring Garden** (7-2) 1.

*–Record includes 4 forfeit losses.

**–Record includes 1 forfeit win.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Glenwood (18); 9-0; 225 Lowndes Aca. (1); 9-0; 169 Lee-Scott; 8-1; 155 Chambers Aca.; 8-1; 134 Banks Aca.; 8-1; 111 Patrician; 6-3; 78 Wilcox Aca.; 8-2; 75 Fort Dale Aca.; 7-2; 50 Jackson Aca.; 8-2; 49 Autauga Aca.; 6-3; 19

Others receiving votes: Clarke Prep (6-4) 18.