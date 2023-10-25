Woman arrested after assaulting an officer Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, October 25, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

HOOVER – A Montgomery resident was arrested on Monday, Oct. 23, after assaulting a police officer.

At 3:18 a.m. on Oct. 22, Antoneisha Aaliyah Hogan, 18, allegedly assaulted a Hoover detention officer. At the time, Hogan was already booked into Hoover City Jail on unknown charges.

Police reports indicate that Hogan, having known she recently tested positive for communicable diseases, spat into the face of the detention officer. Hogan is now being charged with both second-degree assault and assault with a bodily fluid.

Additionally, it is said that Hogan tested positive for cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana during a urine test taken the day after her alleged assault. As Hogan was knowingly pregnant at the time, she is being charged with the chemical endangerment of a child.

Hogan’s charges breakdown as follows:

-second-degree assault.

-assault with bodily fluids.

-chemical endangerment of a child.

Hogan was transferred from Hoover City Jail to Shelby County Jail in Columbiana shortly after her purported assault of an officer. She is currently being held on a bond of $45,000, and a date for her trial has yet to be set.

The investigation is ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.