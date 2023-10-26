Pelham man arrested on drug charges Published 8:58 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

CALERA – On Friday, Oct. 20 Joshua Lopez Roque was arrested in Calera near a house in a residential area.

A resident of Pelham, Roque has been arrested several times in the past and his charges have included going 25 miles under the speed limit, possession of marijuana and receiving stolen property.

This time, Roque allegedly had 5,443.11 grams of cannabis in his possession. Furthermore it is claimed that Roque paid an individual $300 to have the marijuana shipped to his residence.

Police reports indicate that Roque intended to sell small amounts of the marjuana he received and potentially use that revenue to finance the buying and selling of other illicit substances.

Roque was arrested on the following charges:

-Trafficking Marijuana.

-Criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

Roque is currently being held in Columbiana at Shelby County jail on a bond of $55,000, and a date for his trial has yet to be set. It is unknown at this time if Roque’s alleged co-conspirator will face any charges for accepting payment in exchange for allowing drugs to be shipped to his residence.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.