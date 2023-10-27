Briarwood pulls away in third quarter to down Homewood and lock up three seed Published 10:58 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

1 of 70

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Briarwood Christian School earned a hard-fought 20-10 win over Homewood on Friday, Oct. 27, that clinches the No. 3 seed in the region for the Lions, improving their playoff positioning.

BCS still has one regular season game remaining, a non-region tilt at Fairhope on Friday, Nov. 3, and then the playoffs begin.

This week, Briarwood took the third out of the last four from Homewood by pulling away in the third quarter.

The Lions (5-4 overall, 4-2 in Class 6A, Region 3 play) opened the scoring with a touchdown that was set up by an interception. A 2-point conversion attempt was no good, leaving the score at 6-0.

Homewood (5-4, 4-2) answered with a field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The visiting Patriots snuffed out two Briarwood drives by blocking field goals, and the score remained 6-3 at halftime.

Briarwood came out of the locker room to start the second half determined, driving the opening possession for a 47-yard touchdown run by Josh Thompson and extra point to build the lead to 13-3.

The Lions struck again with 6:10 on the clock in the third quarter, adding seven more points on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kaleb Carson to King Walker to make it 20-3.

Homewood scored on a long pass play with 2:42 left in the third to cut the deficit to 20-10, which was the score at the end of the quarter.

The Patriots added a field goal in the fourth to make it 20-13 but could come no closer to the Lions’ lead.