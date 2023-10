Divorces for Oct. 3-9 Published 3:08 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Oct. 3-9:

-Leigh Farris, of Shelby, and Billy Farris, II, of Decatur.

-Miranda Lantrip, of Sterrett, and Patrick Lantrip, of Sterrett.

-Michael Edward Price, of Birmngham, and Alisha Haley Price, of Calera.

-Christopher McGuire, of Pelham, and Lauren McGuire, of Pelham.

-Lisa C. Ippolito, of Birmingham, and Anthony Ippolito, Jr., of Birmingham.