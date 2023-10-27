Divorces for Sept. 26-Oct. 2 Published 2:54 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from Sept. 26-Oct. 2:

-Jeremy Wells, of Maylene, and Kathleen Wells, of Maylene.

-Vanessa Rena Smith, of Columbiana, and Juston Lamar Smith, of Montgomery.

-Christina Brown, of Calera, and Reginald Shane Brown, of Wilton.

-Jerry Lane Roper, Jr., of Birmingham, and Kamila Leticia Roper, of Calera.

-Alison Margaret Pursell Rice, of Shoal Creek, and Thomas Garrett Rice, III, of Shoal Creek.

-Kimberly Paige Powell, of Chelsea, and Kevin Woodrow Powell, of Chelsea.

-Victoria Hope Crocker, of Bessemer, and Nathan Brian Crocker, of Bessemer.

-Angela Marie Callender, of Montevallo, and Taran Addarlly Pearson, of Birmingham.

-Magdalena Mosqueda, of Calera, and Steve Cole, of Calera.

-David Marshall, of Chelsea, and Wendi Bea Marshall, of Chelsea.

-Alicia Leighanne Harbin, of Leeds, and Gerardo Bertoni Mejia, Paz, of Birmingham.

-Gina Bustos Delgado, of Alabaster, and Arturo Delgado, of Alabaster.

-Candace M. Harig, of Calera, and Steve T. Harig, of Calera.

-Ruth Paola Inoa, of Chelsea, and Victor Julio Inoa, of Chelsea.

-Carmen King Shelby, of Alabaster, and James Michael Shelby, of Alabaster.

-Bruce Waldrop, of Indian Springs, and Karen Waldrop, of Indian Springs.

-Brooke Grigsby, of Columbiana, and Thomas Grigsby, of Columbiana.

-Brittany Vernon Culpepper, of Alabaster, and Preston Lee Culpepper, of Alabaster.

-Dora Thompson Newell, of Montevallo, and Jason Michael Newell, of Montevallo.

-Killian Day Wade, of Vincent, and Michael Chad Wade, of Columbiana.

-Samantha Hoke Minor, of Pelham, and Jordan Joseph Minor, of Pelham.

-Stacie Louisa Diaz, of Pelham, and Gustavo Manuel Diaz, of Hoover.

-Robin H. Rosser, of Columbiana, and Clifford Terry Gregg, of Montevallo.