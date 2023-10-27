Land transactions for Oct. 9-13 Published 3:05 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Oct. 9-13:

Oct. 9

-Whitney Smith Perdue to David Slimp, for $175,000, for property in Section 7, Township 22 South, range 1 East.

-Erika Lam Yeap Harju to Raymond Norton, for $750,000, for Lot 2920 in Highland Lakes 29th Sector.

-Emily M. Gravitt to Ricky Morris, for $35,000, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-John W. Lenn to Patrick Wade, for $28,560, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Kay Lenn to Patrick Wade, for $28,560, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-Connie Rauch to Connie Rauch, for $34,820, for Lot 45 in Bent Creek Subdivision Sector 1.

-Gail Howell Sappington to David Sharrow, for $199,900, for Lot 17 in Somerset Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Anthony F. Muggeo to James Judiscak, for $370,000, for Lot 20 in Chandalar South First Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ashok G. Puthenpurackal, for $512,582, for Lot 112 in Melrose Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Robert Walter McManus to Jeremy M. Crowley, for $486,000, for Lot 1695 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 5.

-Craig Cooper Knowles to Brittney Taylor, for $799,500, for Lot 6 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Esdras Munoz, for $394,900, for Lot 11 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Terry W. Stough to Kathleen W. Varnadore, for $325,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Kandy Patton to Ralph C. Scott, for $289,000, for Lot 163 in Cottages at Chesser Phase II Amended Map.

-Five Sisters LLC to Melinda J. Garrett, for $330,000, for Lot 2855 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase 1.

-Evan George Koch to Oleg A. Sinelnikov, for $570,000, for Lot 1501 in Riverchase Country Club Eighth Addition.

-Howard James Corra to Carl J. King, for $599,000, for Lot 4141 in Abingdon Phase 2.

Oct. 10

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $2,000, for Lots 323 and 324 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2 Sector 1.

-Edward Tankard McMath to Edward Tankard McMath, for $664,330, for Lot 26 in Highland Ridge.

-Stephen D. Burns to Stephen D. Burns, for $519,620, for Lot 9 in Shelby Shores 1977 Addition.

-Tanner Cole Cauthen to Maria R. Canales, for $295,000, for Lot 301 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector.

-Susan B. George to Johnathan Williams, for $250,000, for Lot 170 in Forest Parks 1st Sector.

-Mallard Landing Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,750,000, for Lots 327-337, 339-341, 344-353 and 372-382 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DRH Energy Inc., for $1,000, for Lots 327-337, 339-341, 344-353 and 372-382 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Diandra Jordan to Dorothy M. Poe, for $250,000, for Lot 23 in Stonebriar Phase 2.

-Russell Roberts to Jerry J. Henderson, for $439,900, for Lot 12-9 in Chelsea Park Twelfth Sector Phase Two.

-Luke B. Lombardo to Molly M. Howard, for $435,000, for Lot 23 in Old Mill Trace.

-Phoebe D. Robinson to Robert L. Robinson, for $475,755, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jewell C. Hallmark to Mark Edward Clinkscale, for $240,680, for property in Section 5, Township 20, Range 2 East.

-Harold McNeal to Harold McNeal, for $26,680, for Lot 1 in Spring Creek Homes.

-Charles P. Ward to Emily Ward, for $105,730, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Nora L. Crane to Kenneth D. May, for $270,000, for Lot 227 in Ridge at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Robert L. Robinson to Nix Property Company LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-James William Adams to Anthony R. D. Alessandro, for $691,000, for Lot 1 in Adams South Subdivision.

Oct. 11

-Judy L. Davis to Tanner Cole Cauthen, for $355,000, for Lot 15 in Golden Meadows.

-Ryan F. Burch to Sara Ann Turner, for $518,000, for Lot 2709 in Riverchase Country Club 27th Addition.

-Juliette Stephens Bowles to Cynthia E. Bowles, for $3,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-James M. Long to Ryan Roger Shea, for $185,000, for Lot 1805 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Jessica Cassetori to Anthony F. Muggeo, for $400,000, for Lot 25 in Carden Crest.

-Ethel Mae Thompson to Amadeo Orellana, for $52,000, for Lot 8 in Reynolds Addition to South Montevallo.

-Vilmarie Odom to Jennifer R. Blair, for $176,000, for Lot 150 in Rossburg Townhomes.

-David Scott Sherer to Southern Capital Managers LLC, for $100,500, for Lot 14 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-Jacquelyn Verchot to Kimberly Cherie Hunt, for $150,260, for Lot 3 in Wilmont Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 1 through 7.

-Melissa Marie Naccari to Jacob Tidwell, for $187,900, for Lot 2 in Merritt Family Subdivision.

-Regions Bank to Larry T. Woods, for $351,000, for Lot 12 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Sarah A. Powers to Sarah A. Powers, for $302,200, for Lot 46 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Joye M. Madden, for $684,457, for Lot 1731 in Blackridge South Subdivision Phase 7 Final Plat.

Oct. 12

-James L. Perrin to Sylvia B. Ricker, for $105,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., for $500, for Lot 58 in Common Areas Chelsea Park Sector 23 Phase One Final Plat.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $1,230,000, for Lots 2370-2374 and 2355-2364 in Chelsea Park 23rd Sector 1st Phase.

D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DRH Energy Inc., for $1,000, for Lot 2370 in Chelsea Park 23rd Sector 1st Phase.

-Sandra H. Brown to Jeffery B. Honeycutt, for $46,800, for property in Section 24, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Sandra H. Brown to Jeffery B. Honeycutt, for $67,650, for property in Section 24, Township 18, Range 1 East.

-Clint Waggoner to Luther P. Crull, for $499,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Benson Rental Properties LLC to Belle Investments LLC, for $35,000, for Lot 7 in Benson Estates.

-Brenda C. Frym to Gerard D. Frym, for $126,510, for Lot 3 in Bishop Creek Townhouses.

-Benson Rental Properties LLC to Carmen Lisseth Serano Alas, for $40,000, for Lot 6 in Bensons Estates.

-Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Michael Eugene Ray, for $42,600, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Ben A. Salinas to Jeffrey M. Eisele, for $475,000, for Lot 502 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat.

-DS Land Investment LLC to Michael Yarbrough, for $215,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Ricky J. Cloutier to Benjamin Garrett Merkel, for $125,000, for Lot 2 in Cloutier Subdivision Preliminary Plat.

-Max Alvin Blackwell to Henry Higgins, for $4,000, for property in Section 32, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Diane Logos Acomb to James Chester Acomb, for $300,000, for Lot 24 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I Amended Plat.

Oct. 13

-Mi Casa Finder LLC to Moises Heredia Martinez, for $350,000, for Lot 20 in Little Oak Ridge Estates Second Sector.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Peter Harmon, for $549,673, for Lot 1705 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Susann Kircher to Melinda Sue Hansen, for $590,000, for Lot 5 in Scarlet Ridge Sector One.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $252,000, for Lot 121 in Nottingham Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Sherri Dutton Kalina to Justin T. Rhodes, for $223,000, for Lot 244 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-Highpointe 41 LLC to Waymon D. Rasco, for $300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-William Cary Jones to Jeffery M. Horton, for $210,000, for Lot 18 in Indian Hills First Sector.

-Porter L. Thomas to LTD Investments Inc., for $174,000, for Lot 36 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Glover Pope to Gary Lee Marcrum, for $571,500, for Lot 36 in High Hampton Sector 1.

-LTD Investments Inc. to Loblolly Properties LLC, for $179,000, for Lot 36 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes Second Addition.

-Tex Smith to Esther Ennis, for $290,000, for Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18 in E S Saffords Map of Shelby of 1819.

-Denise McDonald to Adam Dobnikar, for $335,000, for Lot 236 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Arturo Delgado Guzman to Gina Bustos Delgado, for $193,500, for Lot 16 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Resurvey.

-Robert Andrepont to Shunnara Investments LLC, for $70,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Grater Homes & Design LLP to Horten Lee Hyche, for $34,500, for Lot 28 in Maple Leaf Estates.

-William Anthony Scott to David Mondragon, for $81,000, for property in Section 12, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Thomas Ellsworth Jackson to Shelley Ann Merkel Jackson, for $150,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-James G. Bair to Michelle Lynn Scarbrough, for $270,590, for Lot 28 in Apache Ridge Sector 6.

-Leanna R. Morgan to Lukas Dobbs, for $402,000, for Lot 46 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.

-John H. Nuckols to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $470,000, for property in Section 34, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Terry A. Wallace to Mercy Wanjiku Mugo, for $429,900, for Lot 17 in Oak Park Highlands Sector 3 Phase I.

-Summer B. Finch to Anthony Leon Holder, for $319,000, for Lot 92 in Nottingham Sector 4.

-Chelsea Nicole Young Gandy to Susan C. Genry, for $2,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Premier Contracting & Construction LLC to Johnathan A. Moore, for $65,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Sarah B. Hathaway to Kalah Marie Hester, for $265,000, for Lot 137 in Chesser Preserve Phase I.

-Premier Contracting & Construction LLC to Johnathan A. Moore, for $342,000, for Lot 1 in Champion Family Subdivision.

-William S. Leach to Danna E. Jones, for $168,000, for Lot 117 in Rossburg Townhomes Sector 2.