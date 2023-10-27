Land transactions for Sept. 28-Oct. 6 Published 2:53 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Sept. 28-Oct. 6:

Sept. 28

-Kevin D. Donahoe to Amelilin Holdings LLC, for $180,000, for Lot 14 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Richard Knott, for $1,101,932, for Lot 1601 in Blackridge Phase 6 Amended.

-Susan M. Harris to John Crittenden, for $240,000, for lot 64 in St. Charles Place Phase 2 Sector 4.

-Melvin Ray Smith to Imeka Inez Evans, for $402,177, for Lot 417 in Stoneykirk at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Nancy L. Hammer to Mark Hammer, for $192,600, for property in Section 24, Township 22, Range 1 East.

-Glenda H. Sprayberry to Robert Bentley Windle, for $465,500, for lot 95 in Village at Highland Lakes Regent Park Neighborhood.

-Lisa Rainoldi to Charles T. Snow, for $560,000, for Lot 3 in Dogwood Trace.

-Douglas Lolley to Rachel Preast, for $295,000, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Beach Townhomes.

-Suzanne M. Mullens to Vickie C. Brown, for $265,000, for Lot 64 in Narrows Reach Resurvey of Lots 63 through 66 Amended Plat Final Record Plat.

-Roger D. Tubbs to Susan Lather, for $152,500, for Lot 55 in Ashley Brook.

-Michael Greer Robinson to Susan M. Baacke, for $275,000, for Lot 5 in Colonial Oaks Phase I.

-Sandra G. Roozen to Kai Martin, for $385,000, for Lot 67 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Jacob Hallman to Christopher M. Collier, for $239,900, for Lots 6, 7 and 8 in Legion Heights.

-Hunter Lee Rowan to Misti Miracle, for $218,000, for Lot 22 in Monte Bello.

-Rental Resource Group LLC to Malak Hashemi, for $165,000, for Lot 44 in Calera Commones Townhomes Amended Plat.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Jonathan King, for $569,559, for Lot 1712 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Anthony Almeida, for $575,511.47, for Lot 714 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Rachis M. Rachid to Morgan Creek Holdings LLC, for $990,000, for property in Section 30, Township 19South, Range 2 East.

Sept. 29

-Thrive Capital LLC to Alliance Wealth Builders Inc., for $144,000, for Lot 4 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-K. Larry Langston to Kellie Knight, for $400,000, for Lot 25 in Inverness Green.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shenti Lauren Rodriguez Nunez, for $299,900, for Lot 21-23 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-Mary Ann Griffin to Robert Lee Reagan, for $200,000, for Lot 28 in Walters Cove First Sector.

-Southern Home Solutions LLC to Andrew E. Spaulding, for $672,500, for Lot 2317 in Riverchase Country Club 23rd Addition.

-Nancy E. Walker to Nancy E. Walker Living Trust, for $265,000, for Lot 77 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Happy Sweet Homes LLC, for $170,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Manley H. Seale to One Eight LLC, for $219,900, for Lot 3 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Charles Allen Hendricks to Chris Welsh, for $497,500, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Bruce Oakes to Lee Ethridge Morris, for $459,000, for Lot 178 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II.

-Katie & Co Investments LLC to Thomas B. Cross, for $315,000, for Lot 3 in Autumn Ridge.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Shalawn Moses, for $590,597, for Lot 1734 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

-Adelaido Martin to Nestor Daniel Gutierrez, for $190,000, for property in Section 6, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Asma Durkshli Sukar to Nassib Sukar, for $461,300, for Lot 3302 in Riverchase Country Club 33rd Addition.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Cindy Lee Campbell, for $731,470, for Lot 832 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-John R. Andrews to John R. Andrews, for $300,550, for Lot 287 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Cynthia Ann Stone King, for $423,117, for Lot 313 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 3.

-Delton Nix to Abdulaziz Ahmed, for $370,000, for Lot 16 in Rushing Parc Sector 1.

-Robert S. Hereford to David Earl Lawyer, for $560,000, for Lot 918 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Elvis Jefferson LLC to Estela Tirado, for $209,500, for Lot 26 in Midridge Village Phase I Final Plat.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Happy Sweet Homes LLC, for $340,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Brady Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 22-70 in Highland Lakes 22 Sector Phase II.

-Brady Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 2124 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-James Phillip Paulk to E. David Edwards, for $685,000, for Lot 3103 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Brookelyn Woods Prough to Crescencio Hernandez Garcia, for $245,000, for property in Section 31, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Ryan A. Galey to Judy Lynn Teague Gray, for $262,500, for Lot 36 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-Shiloh Calera Development LLC to Holland Homes LLC, for $59,750, for Lot 166 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector 3.

Oct. 2

-Kerry L. Kirkland to Christopher Hill Timbie, for $849,000, for Lot 164F-1 in Cottages at Shoal Creek Resurvey.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $9,000, for Lots 310-314 and 331-334 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision Phase 3 Sector 1.

-Matthew R. Bond to Zachary Cotton, for $368,000, for Lot 27 in Indian Valley Third Sector.

-Peter Michael Babnis to Matthew R. Bond, for $630,000, for Lot 3035 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Thomas L. Cousins to Sara Franks, for $328,000, for Lot 275 in Eagle Point 2nd Sector Phase 4.

-Angie Johnson to Chelsy Smith, for $15,986, for Lot 3 in Earmonds Place Subdivision.

-Angela Dawn Connell to Chelsy Smith, for $3,040, for Lot 4 in Earmonds Place.

-Stephen S. Dishman to Cody Williams, for $373,000, for Lot 5 in Old Plantation Addition to Plantation South.

-Bettye Peeples to Jeffrey L. Burns, for $400,000, for property in Section 22, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jeffrey L. Burns to Michael W. Horton, for $730,000, for Lot 62 in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector.

-Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Tracy Clark, for $71,800, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Colby Pierce to Wendy Adwell, for $250,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-James C. Ranelli Revocable Trust to Samuel William Hawkins, for $750,000, for Lot 50 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Gwen L. Wingle to John M. Gilbert, for $465,000, for Lot 26 in Emerald Lakes Plat No. 1 Amended Survey.

-OZ Enterprises LLC to Garrett Luke, for $75,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Margaret R. Glasgow to Margaret R. Glasgow, for $439,290, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Lane N. Ross to Lane N. Ross, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Homestead Sector C.

-Richard H. Blumberg to Richard H. Blumberg, for $10,000, for Lot 203 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4A.

-Matthew Scott Honeycutt to Keri Trosclair Callahan, for $360,000, for Lots 110 and 111 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Mike Williams to Laura Gavin Donald, for $385,000, for Lot 1080 in Blackridge Phase 1A.

-William D. Ansel to Michael Ray Doss, for $380,000, for Lot 6-26 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector 6th Addition Resurvey of Lots 6-21 to 6-32.

-James T. Daffron to Carol G. Crowe, for $370,000, for Lot 41 in Shelby Springs Farm Camp Winn Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Roberto De Avila Machado to Roberto De Avila Machado, for $194,870, for Lot 2 in Bermuda Hills Second Sector Second Addition.

-David R. Emory to Maxwell D. Bahos, for $345,000, for Lot 76 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Roger C. Comer to Gary Ward Batson, for $418,000, for Lot 1824 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Town Builders Inc. to Josh Torres, for $1,360,174.15, for Lot 15-31 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Talladega Lashley Avenue LLC to Church at Chelsea Westover, for $90,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Tawana Bennett, for $491,036, for Lot 216 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Chris Lawrence to Veronica Camacho Gonzalez, for $160,001, for Lot 30 in Meadows Plat 1 Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Rose Momanyi, for $519,912, for Lot 218 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Jordany Nunes, for $85,000, for Lot 3 in Eagle Nest.

-Janice T. Whittemore to Patricia Dorsett Davis, for $360,000, for Lot 20 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Jonathan Alexander White to Travis Jennings Allen, for $230,000, for Lot 11 in Oak Mountain Estates Third Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Roger Enrique Antivero Liendo, for $283,240, for Lot 1440 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 3.

Oct. 3

-Prime Realty Inc. to David B. Rogers, for $1,000, for Lot 93 in Weatherly Oxford Sector.

-Timothy J. Gruber to Urbano Rojas Medina, for $215,000, for Lot 19 in Davenport Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2 Resurvey of Lots 12-22 Rec Area.

-Dorothy W. Ramsey to Craig R. Steen, for $410,000, for Lot 68 in Magnolias at Brook Highland.

-Vadim Dmitriev to Navrox Ali Ladhani, for $175,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Phyllis Jean Schofield to Christopher Stephen Hood, for $167,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Betty Jean Shinn to Mario Cesar Guerrero Mascorro, for $97,000, for Lot 17 in Siluria Mills.

-Joanna Campbell Duckett to Stan Brown Stokley, for $393,000, for Lot 282 in Hillsboro Phase 1.

-Tanycia L. Philon to Huong Thi Bich Nguyen, for $297,000, for Lot 93 in Camden Cove Sector 8 Final Plat.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to James R. Morrow, for $294,730, for Lot 31 in Cross Creek Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Candace M. Rutledge, for $394,900, for Lot 321 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Gale Richardson to Gale Richardson, for $156,650, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Brandon T. Hobbs to Karlie C. Parker, for $324,900, for Lot 2083 in Old Cahaba Phase V 5th Addition.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Fahad Shah, for $309,900, for Lot 25 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Donald Francis McDonnell, for $299,400, for Lot 118 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Brandon Tyler Hobbs, for $423,249, for Lot 186 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Brenda Tidmore to Simon M. Carden, for $875,000, for Lot 12 in Paradise Point Sector Two and Lot 1 in Paradise Estates Sector 1 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Bobby Ray Snider, for $299,900, for Lot 303 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Michael Gholson to Delaney Clesen, for $275,000, for Lot 4 in Kingridge Subdivision.

-Seth Watts to Evelyn Fancher, for $32,000, for Lot 21 in Oakdale Estates.

-Evelyn Fancher to Adelaido Martin, for $32,000, for Lot 21 in Oakdale Estates.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nathan Chapman, for $507,070, for Lot 137 in Melrose Landing Phase 1 Final Plat.

-William H. Hinton to Mark D. Schlosser, for $280,000, for property in Section 26, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Roger Dale Holt to Sarah Elizabeth Bates, for $248,100, for Lot 221 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 5.

-Deninson A. Torrealba to Benjamin Warren, for $290,000, for Lot 4 in Carriage Hills Phase II.

-Jeffrey A. Taber to Mohammad Jasim Uddin, for $197,000, for Lots 133 and 133A in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Sandy McKenzie to Rafael Torrijos, for $20,000, for Lot 8 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-Michael Fiedler to Matthew G. Burns, for $300,000, for Lot 334 in Wyndham Wynwood Sector.

-Lola Mae Borden to Lola Mae Borden, for $271,000, for Lot 64 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Janice H. Thorson Houck to Janice H. Thorson Houck, for $160,000, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Kathryn R. Cardwell to Michael D. Aller, for $409,000, for Lot 67 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-Bobby H. Reynolds to Margie T. Reynolds, for $348,110, for Lot 3 in Windy Oaks Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners II LLC to Bradley I Rosh, for $758,702, for Lot 1711 in Blackridge South Phase 7.

Oct. 4

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Abby Smith, for $415,000, for Lot 540 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 5th Addition Resurvey.

-Lacey D. Daniel to Justin Tyler Cardwell, for $365,000, for Lot 116 in Laceys Grove Phase 2.

-Felicia Fenley to Ty Austin Beasley, for $143,000, for property in Section 17, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Alexandria O. Priester to Claudion Luis Thiessen, for $360,000, for Lot 99 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Dianne B. Binkley to Brian Jay Rosenberg, for $725,000, for Lot 9 in Country Club Village.

-Karen C. Potter to Holly G. Cacciatore, for $349,900, for Lot 22 in Royal Pines Phase II.

-Blake Andrew Lockhart to Sondra Elesya Dinoff, for $239,000, for Lot 1 in Whippoorwill Estates.

-Marvin T. Beacham to Brett Ian Hart, for $482,500, for Lot 22 in Flagstone Final Plat.

-Maria G. Zavala to MArk Kaleb Stone Wingard, for $125,000, for Lot 11 in Whaleys Map of the Town of Maylene.

-Brian Rosenberg to Chelsea Ehalt, for $662,000, for Lot 253 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Cecilia Barrios Millan to Lauren Alexis Wright, for $230,000, for Lot 64 in Wyndham Cottages Phase 1.

-Clifton H. Seeds to Adalene Symons, for $239,000, for Lot 14 in Tocoa Park Phase 2.

-Thomas H. Samuelson to Pamela B. Pinson, for $397,000, for Lot 47 in Chelsea Station.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amber Leigh Van Velsor, for $334,900, for Lot 302 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Ronald Alan Buckelew, for $302,400, for Lot 128 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Marvin Owens to Marvin Owens, for $40,000, for Lot 1 in Owens Family Subdivision.

-Barry K. Osborn to Barry K. Osborn, for $218,690, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Barry K. osborn to Alexandria F. Sledge, for $17,893, for Lot 1 in Osborn Family Subdivision Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to David Samuel Williams, for $364,900, for Lot 306 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

Oct. 5

-Derex R. Rutledge to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $367,000, for Lot 419 in Shelby Forest Estates 4th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Hunter William McGeeney, for $319,900, for Lot 21-14 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector Phase One.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michael Joseph Navarro, for $299,400, for Lot 13 in Koslin Farms Phase 2 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Monica Houston to Vickie Davenport, for $213,900, for Lot 301 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Trenton Cade Robinson, for $299,900, for Lot 325 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Marty Brasher to Dolores A. Guschke, for $125,000, for property in Section 33, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Sara L. McNeal to Justin Johnson, for $149,900, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Candace M. Wallace to Jack A. Wallace, for $10,000, for Lot 703 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Elaine Franzese to Elaine Franzese, for $10,000, for Lot 47 in Chase Plantation Fourth Sector.

-Micah P. Parker to Adam Spencer Prouty, for $310,000, for Lot 33 in Hunter Hills Phase Two.

-David J. Symons to Phillip D. Hawkins, for $321,500, for Lot 3 in Indian Hills Subdivision First Sector.

-MHD Sawaf to MHD Sawaf, for $75,000, for Lot 1313 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Westervelt Company to Westervelt Realty Inc., for $663,465, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Westervelt Realty Inc. to Highpointe 41 LLC, for $663,465, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Abrahan Alcantara Euceda, for $364,900, for Lot 308 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Stephen Wade Swindall, for $394,900, for Lot 15 in Chelsea Acres Sector 1.

-Emily Keith Champion to Cortney Morgan Collins, for $185,000, for Lot 2 in Champion Family Subdivision.

-Robert M. Turgeon to E. L. McCarty, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Carleton Estates.

-Charles Malcolm P. Pool to Vicki Faye Greenhill, for $300,950, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Brenda B. Tidmore to Patti Richardson, for $10,000, for Lot 11 in Paradise Point Sector 2.

-Pamela K. Baggett to Jason Young, for $299,900, for Lot 404 in Silver Creek Sector II Phase I.

-Guangxiang G. Luo to Sylvia D. Gunter, for $780,000, for Lot 2130 in Brook Highland 21st Sector Resurvey of Lots 2130 and 2131.

-Rebecca Mackay Laney to Narrow Peak 174 LLC, for $339,000, for Lot 42 in Narrows Peak Sector Amended Final Record Plat.

-Jasmine Faalua Jones to Jasmine Faalua Jones, for $500, for Lot 40 in Kensington Subdivision.

-Plaza Pines LLC to Thomas E. Seales, for $264,700, for property in Section 20, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Plaza Pines LLC to Thomas E. Seales, for $136,670, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Thomas E. Seales to Thomas E. Seales, for $146,270, for property in Section 8, township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas E. Seales to Thomas E. Seales, for $74,990, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Plaza Pines LLC to Thomas E. Seales, for $52,610, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Brandan Belser to David Thomas, for $678,250, for Lot 40 in Cove at Greystone Phase II.

-Trevor Norman Garren to Kenneth D. Cost, for $25,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 South, Range 13 East.

Oct. 6

-Paula W. Braden to Jabb Construction LLC, for $15,500, for Lot 33 in Riverview Subdivision.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Joshua L. Jones, for $452,430, for Lot 212 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Pamela A. Coriell to Pamela A. Coriell, for $700,800, for Lot 73 in Beaumont Residential Subdivision Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Robert A. Legg, for $742,810, for Lot 109 in Foothills at Blackridge Phase 1 Final Plat.

-M B Properties LLC to Caroline Burford, for $1,750,000, for Lot 20 in South Oak Phase I.

-Mary Bonita Snyder to Mary Bonita Snyder, for $265,600, for Lot 4-64 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $7,000, for Lots 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 109 and 126 in Melrose Landing Phase One.

-Chris White to Brookside 2023 Trust, for $215,000, for Lot 148 in Shoal Creek Subdivision.

-Warren H. Robinson to Warren H. Robinson, for $10,000, for Lot 104 in Broken Bow Subdivision Fourth Addition.

-Debra A. Scott to Debra A. Scott, for $10,000, for Lot 39 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Lucy B. Fridella to Lucy B. Fridella, for $350,580, for property in Section 10, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Evan Robert Vanarsadale to Bradley A. Roberson, for $575,000, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 3 West.

-Walker Family Holdings LTD to J. D. Crowe, for $523,485, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Alan Kirk, for $850,000, for Lot 22-70 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II an Eddleman Community.

-Nicholas Anthony Dowen to Colby A. Chambers, for $535,000, for Lot 2306 in Ambergate at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Richard Scott Perkins to John Carl Wesson, for $570,000, for Lot 1008 in Brook Highland 10th Sector 1st Phase.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to David A. Nicol, for $475,000, for Lot 44 in South Oak Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Dominion South Oak LLC to Johnnie Kay Wolf, for $425,000, for Lot 48 in South Oak Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Courtside Development Inc. to Brook Highland Homeowners Association Inc., to clear title, for Lot 45 in Brook Highland 26th Sector 1st Addition Club Place.

-Teddy Dale Peller to Danielle Marie Garrison, for $238,200, for Lot 45 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase 2.

-Tanarius Dante Cade to Tanarius Dante Cade, for $125,000, for Lot 977 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Michael Zana to William David Goolsby, for $490,000, for Lot 83 in Multi Vest Incs Addition to Bent River Phase IV.

-Laura Markus to Laura Markus, for $313,200, for Lot 1617 in Brook Highland 16th Sector Phase II.

-Earl W. Wright to Earl W. Wright, for $170,350, for Lot 19 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.