Man arrested two years after robbery Published 11:17 am Friday, October 27, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Back in May of 2021, a man broke into Cedars Self Storage and stole several hundred dollars worth of property, and more than two years later, a suspect has finally been arrested.

The suspect, Kasey Branum Dunscombe, 38, is a resident of Madison and was previously arrested along with his wife back in 2011, where multiple pieces of stolen property, including credit cards, driver’s licenses and household electronic devices, were found in the couple’s car and their room at a local Econo Lodge.

Records indicate that Dunscombe is no longer married and has been unemployed for the past two years.

In 2021, it is claimed that Dunscombe broke into the storage unit of a man named Clinton Cox, whom Dunscombe is said to have threatened and restrained while committing his robberies.

Dunscombe proceeded to steal more than $500 worth of property before breaking into a second storage unit, this one owned by one John Lohr. Dunscombe allegedly stole a television, valued less than $500, from Lohr’s storage unit.

A warrant for Dusncombe’s arrest was issued in June of 2022, but he was not apprehended by law enforcement until Oct. 23 2023.

After his arrest, Dunscombe was taken to Shelby County Jail in Columbiana and is being held on a bond of $214,500. His charges breakdown as follows:

One count of second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

One count of first-degree robbery.

Two counts of third-degree burglary.

Two counts of theft of property valued between $500 to $1,499.

The date of Dusncombe’s hearing has been set for Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing, and details will be released as they become available.