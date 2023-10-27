Marriages for Oct. 1-13 Published 3:06 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Oct. 1-13:

-Dannette Ch Doleys and Henry Thomas Eydel.

-Samuel Jackson Brown and Mia Katherine Shunnarah.

-Christopher Michael Hanson and Haley Savannah Windham.

-Elise Morgan Reach and Brian Phillip Harris.

-Emily Anne Kornegay and Reuban James Proctor.

-Maleia Dawn McDonald and Nicholas Michael Jones.

-Derek Brian Diaz Espero and Abigail Louise Ware.

-Zachary William Price and McKenna Abigail Babcock.

-Juan Sebastian Taborda and Haleigh Alissa Crocker.

-Dalton Elijah Jenkins and Gianna Shelby Jones.

-Kristy Fawn Horton and Douglas Richard York.

-Joshua Heath Taylor and Jessica Danielle Williams.

-McKenzie Shea Hamby and Austyn Lane Franklin.

-Mark Winston Fason and Tracy Lynn Fason.

-Wesley Garner Curles and Rebecca Elizabeth Nesbitt.

-Alexander Marc Leach and Kristen Elizabeth Britt.

-Michael Rhett Trimm and Janine Carla Keen.

-Ashlyn Brooke Kortman and Jacob Matthew Peacock.

-Cherie Danielle Oliver and Andrew Michael Parrish.

-Kira Brett Pavey and Brett Michael Ousley.

-Natinael Mulugeta Wolde and Brooke Elizabeth Jackson.

-Johnny Winfred Thomas and Nikki Leann Vernon.

-Shannon Michael Pate and Danielle Leigh Preston.

-Derrick Dewayne Burns and Demetra Renae McKitchen.

-Taylor Christian Frey and Benjamin Michael Goode.

-Austin Glenn Evans and Carey Ann Paige Sandheinrich.

-David Anthony Tanory, Jr., and Katherine Amanda Thompson.

-Jason Matthew Smith and Krystle Joann Edwards.

-Kallie Mackenzie Rector and William Joseph Geeslin.

-Sean Michael Brown and Donna Lynn Sims.

-James Andrew Jackson Simmons and Rachel Kathleen Gullatt.

-Dylan Jaycee Marlin Trice and Savanna Marie Sloan.

-Kyle Michael Kressig and Rachel Ann Wandrisco.

-Anthony Tirrell Rivers and Deja Shavon Hill.

-Ryan Rashad McCain and Jorice Elise Johnson.

-Alvin Victor Reeves and Lorraine Hansen Reeves.

-Quinn Rose Watson and Ray Garrett Powell.

-Timothy James Prewitt and Patricia Diane Barrett.

-Miles Austin Davis and Mia Nicole Oswald.

-Todd Michael Murphy and Alyshia Lucille Murphy.

-Guillermo Adolfo Cordero and Zoila Tatiana Morales Valdizon.

-Hannah Elizabeth Turner and James Lee Sanders.

-David Thomas Alexander and Gabriel Nicolette Mickens.

-Daniel Lee Rogers and Samantha Marie Henderson.

-Charles Ernest Willis and Amanda Ruth Derocher.

-Candice Blair Hamilton and Garret Dean Henderson.

-Shawn Austin Evans and Jessica Lynn Davis.

-Daniel Morales Perez and Marisela Vasquez Rodriguez.

-Ellen Kathryn Joiner and Alec Lee Nortega.

-Guillermo Gonzalez Lopez and Claudia Lizette Salazar.

-Kimberly Renee Mizell and Matthew Arnold Black.

-Misty Nicole Willis and Kyle Edward Stevenson.

-Cody James Luther Kaler and Miranda Kay Croft.

-Taylor Victoria Blanton Glenn and Cole Phillips Davis.

-LaDarrius Darrell Allen and Keisha Nicole Wesley.

-Jason Michael Young and Jessica Grely Sifuentes.

-Emily Rachel Pike and Jonathan Vann Gerth.

-Alyson Hines Davis and Daniel Blake Moody.

-Luke Livingston Smith and Elizabeth Ann Appling.