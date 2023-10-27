Marriages for Oct. 1-13
Published 3:06 pm Friday, October 27, 2023
The following couples were granted marriages in Shelby County from Oct. 1-13:
-Dannette Ch Doleys and Henry Thomas Eydel.
-Samuel Jackson Brown and Mia Katherine Shunnarah.
-Christopher Michael Hanson and Haley Savannah Windham.
-Elise Morgan Reach and Brian Phillip Harris.
-Emily Anne Kornegay and Reuban James Proctor.
-Maleia Dawn McDonald and Nicholas Michael Jones.
-Derek Brian Diaz Espero and Abigail Louise Ware.
-Zachary William Price and McKenna Abigail Babcock.
-Juan Sebastian Taborda and Haleigh Alissa Crocker.
-Dalton Elijah Jenkins and Gianna Shelby Jones.
-Kristy Fawn Horton and Douglas Richard York.
-Joshua Heath Taylor and Jessica Danielle Williams.
-McKenzie Shea Hamby and Austyn Lane Franklin.
-Mark Winston Fason and Tracy Lynn Fason.
-Wesley Garner Curles and Rebecca Elizabeth Nesbitt.
-Alexander Marc Leach and Kristen Elizabeth Britt.
-Michael Rhett Trimm and Janine Carla Keen.
-Ashlyn Brooke Kortman and Jacob Matthew Peacock.
-Cherie Danielle Oliver and Andrew Michael Parrish.
-Kira Brett Pavey and Brett Michael Ousley.
-Natinael Mulugeta Wolde and Brooke Elizabeth Jackson.
-Johnny Winfred Thomas and Nikki Leann Vernon.
-Shannon Michael Pate and Danielle Leigh Preston.
-Derrick Dewayne Burns and Demetra Renae McKitchen.
-Taylor Christian Frey and Benjamin Michael Goode.
-Austin Glenn Evans and Carey Ann Paige Sandheinrich.
-David Anthony Tanory, Jr., and Katherine Amanda Thompson.
-Jason Matthew Smith and Krystle Joann Edwards.
-Kallie Mackenzie Rector and William Joseph Geeslin.
-Sean Michael Brown and Donna Lynn Sims.
-James Andrew Jackson Simmons and Rachel Kathleen Gullatt.
-Dylan Jaycee Marlin Trice and Savanna Marie Sloan.
-Kyle Michael Kressig and Rachel Ann Wandrisco.
-Anthony Tirrell Rivers and Deja Shavon Hill.
-Ryan Rashad McCain and Jorice Elise Johnson.
-Alvin Victor Reeves and Lorraine Hansen Reeves.
-Quinn Rose Watson and Ray Garrett Powell.
-Timothy James Prewitt and Patricia Diane Barrett.
-Miles Austin Davis and Mia Nicole Oswald.
-Todd Michael Murphy and Alyshia Lucille Murphy.
-Guillermo Adolfo Cordero and Zoila Tatiana Morales Valdizon.
-Hannah Elizabeth Turner and James Lee Sanders.
-David Thomas Alexander and Gabriel Nicolette Mickens.
-Daniel Lee Rogers and Samantha Marie Henderson.
-Charles Ernest Willis and Amanda Ruth Derocher.
-Candice Blair Hamilton and Garret Dean Henderson.
-Shawn Austin Evans and Jessica Lynn Davis.
-Daniel Morales Perez and Marisela Vasquez Rodriguez.
-Ellen Kathryn Joiner and Alec Lee Nortega.
-Guillermo Gonzalez Lopez and Claudia Lizette Salazar.
-Kimberly Renee Mizell and Matthew Arnold Black.
-Misty Nicole Willis and Kyle Edward Stevenson.
-Cody James Luther Kaler and Miranda Kay Croft.
-Taylor Victoria Blanton Glenn and Cole Phillips Davis.
-LaDarrius Darrell Allen and Keisha Nicole Wesley.
-Jason Michael Young and Jessica Grely Sifuentes.
-Emily Rachel Pike and Jonathan Vann Gerth.
-Alyson Hines Davis and Daniel Blake Moody.
-Luke Livingston Smith and Elizabeth Ann Appling.