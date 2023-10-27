Municipal police reports for Oct. 7-15 Published 3:24 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 7-15:

Alabaster

Oct. 9

-Disorderly conduct from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items and a pipe with residue valued at $42.33.

-Ignition interlock misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue and grinder with marijuana residue.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of South Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,290.38.

Oct. 10

-Rendering false alarm from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 2.86 grams of marijuana.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $678.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Meadowlark Place.

-Information only from the 2400 Block of U.S. Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was $15 and a phone charger valued at $15.

-Animal complaint from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a dog valued at $500.

-Hold for other agency from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 Block of Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 15 grams of marijuana, glass mason jar and a digital scale.

Oct. 11

-Minor in consumption from Thompson Road at Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias writ fo arrest – FTA from the 300 Block of City Street, Clanton.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 5th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 20 Block of Weatherly Club Drive (restaurant).

-Harassment from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).

-Information only from the 2200 Block of Highway 31, Pelham.

-Death investigation from the 300 Block of Golden Meadows Place.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of 13th Avenue SW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive.

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court order) from the 1000 Block of Montgomery Highway, Vestavia Hills.

Oct. 12

-Information only from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SW (government/public building). Recovered was $6 dollars in U.S. currency valued at $6.

-FTA – driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

Oct. 13

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Colonial Court.

-Animal complaint from the 10400 Block of Highway 17.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $501.10.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $1,200.

-Information only from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $250.

-Property damage from the 2200 Block of Kent Dairy Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; silver Toyota Camry valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $746.31.

-Information only from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was a firearm; Smith&Wesson black M&P shield.

Oct. 14

-Animal complaint from the 1200 Block of 2nd Street NE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third harassment from the 1000 Block of First Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 95 and Hillspun Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Public intoxication from the 300 Block of Smokey Road.

-Public intoxications from the 300 Block of Smokey Road (church/synagogue/temple/mosque).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of 1st Street North (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a white Ford E-250 cargo van valued at $1.

-Domestic violence -third degree – harassment and domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 1300 Block of West Navajo Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were miscellaneous items valued at $99.20.

Oct. 15

-Public intoxication and driving under the influence from the 900 Block of 3rd Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was miscellaneous valued at $189.81.

-Larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen were miscellaneous items valued at $554.04.

-Domestic violence – third degree/harassment from the 100 Block of Harvest Way (church/synagogue/temple/mosque). Recovered was a Ruger P95.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Canter Way.

-Property damage form the 200 Block of Kent Stone Boulevard. Damaged was a structure – other commercial/business valued at $1.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from 9th Street NW and 7th Avenue NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Helena

Oct. 7

-Miscellaneous – trespass warning from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

-Parking on street from Helena Road and 1st Avenue East.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Damage to city property and discharged firearm from the 1100 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from Long Leaf Court.

Oct. 8

-Miscellaneous – property damage from Hawthorne Lake Road.

-Miscellaneous from Griffin Drive.

-Runaway juvenile from Old Cahaba Avenue.

-Forgery – passing forged instrument and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Highway 52 West.

Oct. 9

-Bail jumping second degree from Highway 93 at Highway 52.

-Miscellaneous from the 1900 Block of County Road 58.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol from Highway 261 at Roy Drive.

Oct. 10

-Domestic violence 3rd degree from Ginger Lane.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Violation of a court order from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Bentmoor Drive.

Oct. 11

-Theft of property fourth degree from Rocky Ridge Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 12

-Domestic incident from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Dog violation from 3rd Street.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Bentmoor Drive.

Oct. 13

-Possession with intent to disseminate child pornography from Helena High School.

Oct. 14

-Miscellaneous from Brook Forest Circle.

-Runaway juvenile from Bentmoor Drive.

-Domestic incident from Rivercrest Lane.

-Miscellaneous from Old Cahaba Place.

Montevallo

Oct. 8

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief, third degree from Salem Road (highway/street). Damaged was a 2013 Chrysler 300 valued at $1,000.

Oct. 9

-Trespass warning from Hidden Forest Drive (residence/home).

-Abandoned vehicle from Highway 119 (highway/street).

-Public intoxication from County Road 15(other/unknown).

Oct. 11

-Property damage from Alabama Highway 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 6 foot black chain link fence and gate valued at $700.

Oct. 12

-Fraud – identity theft from Montevallo (residence/home). Stolen was a Chase debit and credit card $15,000.

-Trespass warning from Motley Avenue (field/woods).

Pelham

Oct. 8

-Property damage from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Civil dispute from Stonehaven Way.

-Domestic violence from King Valley Street.

Oct. 9

-Miscellaneous from Bearden Road.

-Theft from Oxford Way.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

Oct. 10

-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Hamilton Road.

Oct. 11

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Burglary from Huntmaster Lane.

-Fraud from Highway 361.

-Fraud from Pelham Parkway.

Oct. 12

-Assault from Grey Oaks Terrace.

-Welfare check from West Stonehaven Circle.

-Harassment from Admin Drive.

Oct. 13

-Traffic offense from Old Montgomery Highway.

-Property damage from Hidden Creek Trail.

-Property damage from Dalton Drive.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Assist/medical from Huntley Apartment Drive.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Helena Road.