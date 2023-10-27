Municipal police reports for Sept. 28-Oct. 8 Published 2:58 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following are incident and offense reports from municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 28-Oct. 8:

Alabaster

Oct. 2

-Domestic violence – third degree – assault 3rd from the 100 Block of Kentwood Drive (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol; 30 Buzz shots valued at $101.40.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $236.26.

-Assault third degree from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Information only from the 20 Block of Mission Hills Park (commercial/office building).

-Trespassing notice from the 1000 Block of Independence Court.

-Trespassing notice from the 200 Block of Industrial Road (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

Oct. 3

-Animal complaint from the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue SW.

-Public intoxication from Highway 119 and Mission Hills Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road.

-Information only (found property) from the 700 Block of 6th Avenue SW (park/playground). Found was a social security card, Alabama driver’s license, permanent resident card and wallet.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant). Stolen was money valued at $7,320.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Carriage Circle (cyberspace). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 3rd Street NE (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Theft of property 4th and minor in possession of alcohol from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $24.86.

-Lost property from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Alias warrant (driving without obtaining drivers license) and alias warrant (failure to register vehicle) from the 3900 Block of Vanderbilt Road, Birmingham.

Oct. 4

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Old Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Domestic incident from the 700 Block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of 2nd Street NE (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $1,200.

-Trespassing notice from the 9900 Block of Highway 119.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (residence/home). Damaged was a black mailbox valued at $150.

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of Tanglewood Circle.

-Attempting to elude a police officer and reckless driving from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 2nd and runaway juvenile from the 200 Block of Lake Forest Way (residence/home). Damaged was a passenger rear quarter glass of a grey Mercedes GLC 300 and a motion light valued at $1,100.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 9th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $300.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk; parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen and recovered was an automobile; red Jeep Patriot valued at $5,000.

Oct. 5

-Harassment from the 1300 Block of Corporation Woods Drive (government/public building).

-Property damage from Highway 31 and Fulton Springs Road. Damaged was a passenger front window of a white Hyundai Santa Fe Sport valued at $500.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 12th Street SW (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, more than $500 – less than $1,500 and trespassing notice from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were 16 miscellaneous items valued at $786.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered were seven miscellaneous items valued at $538.88.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 239 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was an automobile; red Ford Edge valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Jasmine Drive (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Alias warrant (driving while revoked) from 1st Street South and 11th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 40 Block of Williams Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of King James Court (residence/home).

Oct. 6

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was alcohol; Twisted Tea 12 pack cans valued at $17.48.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs at $65; Hart Mnt Crew, Clothes/furs; F23 Statton Jaspe; solid crew fleece and clothes/furs; F23 Stratton Jaspe QZ; Colorblock fleece valued at $265.

-FTA – driving while license suspended and FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $175.50.

Oct. 7

-Property damage (hit and run) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237-234 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rear bumper of a Volkswagen and a vehicle trunk; Volkswagen.

-Alias warrant (expired tag) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $898.

-Theft of property 4th from the 100 Block of Hastings Lane (residence/home). Stolen was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle and property damage from U.S. Highway 31 and Fulton Springs Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen and recovered were automobiles valued at $20,000.

-Driving under the influence of alcohol from Highway 31 at Interstate 65.

-Property damage (hit and run) from the 1000 Block of Willow Creek Place (residence/home). Damaged was a front passenger door and back passenger side door.

-Alias (speeding) and possession of marijuana second degree from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a firearm; Taurus.

Oct. 8

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 7000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Minor in consumption of alcohol from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South.

-Bail jumping second degree from Kent Dairy Road (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 900 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Menacing from the 900 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 7300 Block of Highway 119 (park/playground).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 North and Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 119 and Thompson Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Helena

Oct. 1

-Domestic incident and criminal trespass third degree from County Road 58.

-Miscellaneous from Riverwoods Court.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Missing person from the 3300 Block of Old Gap Road.

Oct. 2

-Miscellaneous from Chadwick Place.

Oct. 3

-Possession of a controlled substance and certain person forbidden to possess pistol from Porter Road SE.

-Miscellaneous – property damage from Coalmont Road and St. Charles Drive.

-Civil dispute from Bridlewood Drive.

-Harassment from the 500 Block of Old Cahaba Drive.

-Information only from 1st Avenue East.

Oct. 4

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Morgan Road.

-Miscellaneous from the 7000 Block of Wyndham Parkway.

Oct. 5

-Miscellaneous from County Road 95.

-Assault third degree from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Sports Complex Drive.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5800 BLock of Old Kendrick Road.

Oct. 6

-Miscellaneous from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous information from Hillsboro Lane.

-Torture/willful abuse of a child from Village Parkway.

Oct. 7

-Miscellaneous – trespass warning from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Helena Road and 1st Avenue East.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Damage to city property and discharged firearm from Highway 52 West.

Montevallo

Sept. 28

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

Sept. 29

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Property damage from Highway 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Orr Park (other/unknown). Damaged was possible paint damage valued at $150.

-Property damage from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2016 Buick Encore passenger rear quarter panel and bumper and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 driver side rear quarter panel valued at $4,000.

Sept. 30

-Harassment from Jimmy Jones Drive (other/unknown).

Oct. 1

-Property damage from Montevallo (bar). Damaged was a rear bumper of 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 and a rear bumper of a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee valued at $2,000.

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a front grill and radiator valued at $500.

Oct. 2

-Fraud – identity theft from Montevallo (bank). Stolen was a Wells Fargo band account valued at $0.

Oct. 3

-Abandoned vehicle from Montevallo (highway/street).

Oct. 4

-Assault third degree from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage).

Oct. 5

-Found property from Cedar Street (highway/street).

Pelham

Oct. 1

-Animal problems from Ballantrae Club Drive.

-Drugs from Keystone Court.

-Civil dispute from Talmadge Drive.

-Shooting from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

Oct. 2

-Sex offense from Admin Drive.

-Civil dispute from Canopy Trail.

Oct. 3

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Corporate Way.

-Domestic violence from Overhill Drive.

Oct. 4

-Harassing communications from King Valley Street.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Resisting arrest from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

-Harassment from Cahaba Valley Road.

Oct. 5

-Sex offense from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Highway 52 East.

-Harassing communications from Admin Drive.

-Harassing communications from Hidden Creek Parkway.

-Harassment from Hidden Creek Trail.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Domestic violence from Green Park South.

Oct. 6

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Overdose from Cahaba Valley Road.

Oct. 7

-Property damage from Cahaba Valley Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Pelham Park Boulevard.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Admin Drive.

-Domestic violence from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Pelham Parkway.