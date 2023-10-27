Spain Park offense rolls to rivalry win over Oak Mountain Published 11:29 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – Spain Park closed out region play with a 42-17 win at Oak Mountain on Friday, Oct. 27.

The Jaguars finish tied with rival Hoover in the region standings, but the Buccaneers will get the fourth and final playoff berth out of the region because of their 28-20 win over SPHS back on Sept. 8.

That loss was part of three straight setbacks for the Jags (6-3 overall, 4-3 in Class 7A, Region 3 play), but they have since bounced back nicely with fourth straight wins—and a chance to make it five straight to end the season with a matchup next Thursday, Nov. 2, against Pelham.

Spain Park’s offensive attack dominated the Eagles (1-9, 0-6) this week, scoring touchdowns on all six of its offensive possessions, with the seventh possession ending at the conclusion of the game.

The Jaguars racked up 421 yards of total offense and 21 first downs.

The visitors’ Brock Bradley opened the scoring with a 17-yard pass to Jonathan Bibbs. Alex Lloyd’s point-after was good, as were all his other one-point kicks on the night.

In the second quarter, it was Mason McClure running it in from 41 yards out to make it 14-0, and then a 37-yard pass from Bradley to McClure, as the score was 21-0 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same. A 1-yard touchdown run by Derick Shanks made it 28-0.

Kicker James Whatley got OMHS on the board with a field goal from 28 yards out in the third quarter.

Then the Eagles found paydirt for the first time in the game on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Drowdy Hackbarth to Sawyer Smith.

Spain Park ended any doubt with a drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Dakarai Shanks in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars added another touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Bradley to Joseph Hall.

OMHS scored again late with a 60-yard touchdown run by Hackbarth.

Bradley completed 12 passes in 16 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target was Bibbs, who caught seven passes for 102 yards.

McClure added four receptions for 73 yards.

Derick Shanks rushed 10 times for 78 yards, and Bradley had 75 yards on three carries.

For Oak Mountain, Hackbarth completed seven passes in 12 attempts for 49 yards.

Jacob Porco rushed for 26 yards, and Marty Myricks had 24 yards on the ground.

The win for Spain Park snaps a three-game losing streak to the Eagles.

The loss closes out the season for Oak Mountain, as they have a bye for the final week.