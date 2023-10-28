Calera shut out by Gadsden City on road Published 3:40 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

GADSDEN – The Calera Eagles will have to wait another week in their quest for their first win of the season as they lost to the Gadsden City Titans, 46-0, on Oct. 27.

The action started early as Gadsden City’s Dre Kirkpatrick returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown, missing the extra point but still going up 6-0 less than a minute into the game.

The Titans would then score a 55-yard touchdown thanks to TJ Worthy with 7 minutes left in the first quarter, and they tacked on two more points as they tackled Calera’s punter in the end zone for a safety to increase their lead to 15-0.

Worthy then added on another touchdown in the first quarter to take the lead to 22-0.

Calera held the Titans scoreless until midway through the second quarter, and the Eagles still prevented a touchdown even though Gadsden City scored a short field goal to go up 25-0.

The Titans had one more scoring drive before the half, scoring a quarterback keeper with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter to take a 32-0 lead into halftime.

Calera limited the damage in the opening stretch of the third quarter before Gadsden City scored its final two touchdowns of the game during the period.

Kerrell Yow scored on a 17-yard touchdown catch from Luke Waldrop, and then two minutes later, Zyan Gibson returned a punt for a score. The teams held each other scoreless in the fourth quarter, which sealed a 46-0 win for Gadsden City.

Calera will face McAdory on Thursday, Nov. 2 in its final home game of the season as the Eagles look to close out the season with their first win of the year.