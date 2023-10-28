Montevallo falls to ACA in hard-fought battle Published 1:56 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s defense held American Christian Academy to 18 points Friday night—and while the Bulldogs’ 6 points were not enough for a win, they battled through adversity for the full four quarters.

Coach Blake Boren commended running back Razareo Conwell for topping 1,000 yards on the season, and for stepping up as a wildcat quarterback in the absence of Braxton King, who went down in the first quarter. Conwell himself went out with an injury in the fourth quarter.

“It was tough running for him tonight,” Boren said of Conwell. “I thought he played one of his better games.”

Despite the loss, Boren remained optimistic, noting that the team still has a chance to make the playoffs.

“I thought our kids played really hard,” he said. “We’re still right here in the middle of it, and we’ve got a big game next Thursday night.”

The Patriots broke the ice with 13 seconds in the first quarter as Kai Young completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Bubba Lester. A successful 2-point conversion made it 8-0 Patriots—this would be the halftime score, despite an interception by Montevallo’s Dee Cutts in the second quarter.

Following intermission, ACA’s Jackson Willingham rushed 20 yards to cross the goal line, and the resulting PAT made it 15-0.

Montevallo drove the ball down to the ACA 9-yard line but turned the ball over on downs. However, Charlie Adams recovered a fumble for the Bulldogs and fought back to ACA’s 5-yard line.

Then, with 11:56 to go in the fourth, Conwell connected with Adams for a 3-yard touchdown play, cutting the Patriots’ lead down to 15-6.

American Christian answered with a field goal with 7:12 on the clock, and the Bulldogs would not score a second time.

Conwell rushed 150 yards on 29 carries Friday night, and Adams made a couple of sacks, in addition to the plays above.

Next week, Montevallo faces Tarrant at home in the final game of the regular season on Thursday night, Nov. 2.