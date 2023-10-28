Robertson’s big night not enough as Vincent loses to Thorsby Published 3:58 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

By ANDREW SIMONSON | Sports Editor

THORSBY – The Vincent Yellow Jackets entered their matchup with the Thorsby Rebels looking to improve on their seeding and avoid some of the top teams in Class 2A.

However, Vincent would have to do that without dual-threat quarterback Casen Fields, who was one of multiple impact players for the Jackets out with an injury.

The Jackets lost to the Rebels, 36-18, on Oct. 27 as Thorsby pulled away in the second and third quarters with its strong offense.

Both defenses prevailed in the first quarter as the teams were scoreless going into the second period. However, Thorsby broke the deadlock with a touchdown midway through the second quarter, and the Rebels earned a pick-six as the half winded down to go up 16-0 on the ensuring two-point conversion.

Vincent came into the second half needing an answer, but Thorsby scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in quick succession to increase its lead to 29-0.

The Jackets got on the board with four minutes left in the third quarter thanks to a Rykelus Robertson touchdown run inside Rebels territory. That cut Torsby’s lead to 23, but the Rebels took a 36-6 lead shorty after on another touchdown.

Robertson helped power Vincent’s offense on a day when they were without some of their key playmakers, and he gave the Jackets another pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He scored from 38 yards out early in the fourth quarter to make the gap 36-12, and then he found the end zone on a short run with two minutes to go for his third score of the night.

That was as close as Vincent would get as the final score was 36-18 in favor of the Rebels.

In the end, Robertson took 23 carries for 220 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. With Fields out, Aiden Poe stepped in and played quarterback, and he passed for 55 yards and ran for 53 more.

Vincent will have a bye for the final week of the regular season ahead of its first round playoff matchup at Clarke County on Nov. 10.