Shelby County drops home finale to Rehobeth Published 2:15 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

1 of 32

COLUMBIANA – A strong second half for Rehobeth proved to be the difference on Friday night, Oct. 27 as Shelby County dropped its final home game of the season, 40-14, in Class 5A non-region action.

The visiting Rebels took a 7-0 lead with 6:14 to play in the first half on a Grayson Moore touchdown. Brayden Hardy added an early third quarter touchdown to extend Rehobeth’s lead, 14-0.

Anthony Palmieri put the Wildcats on the board with a 40-plus yard reception from Ryan Sipes, but the extra point was blocked. Rehobeth answered with a short TD pass to Caleb Chadwick with 5:12 to play in the third and then an early fourth-quarter TD by Hardy to lead 27-6.

A blocked punt led to another Rehobeth touchdown from Parker Peacock before Shelby County scored with 4:23 left on a short pass from Sipes to Bradley Horton. Palmieri caught the 2-point pass to make it 34-14. Rehobeth added a late score on a long run from Tevin James.

Horton led the Wildcats with 129 yards rushing on 21 carries, while Sipes threw for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-24 passing.

Shelby County (2-6) will close its season Nov. 2 at Woodlawn. The Wildcats need to win next week to improve their chances at earning the three seed in Class 5A, Region 3.

Shelby County is currently in a three-way tie with Marbury and Selma since all of the three teams have one region win and none of them have beaten a non-region opponent this season.