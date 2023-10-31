Alabaster City Schools recognizes bus drivers Published 9:17 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster City Schools recently honored and recognized its bus drivers with its annual Bus Driver Appreciation Breakfast.

ACS invited its bus drivers to the Central Office for the annual Bus Driver Appreciation Breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 18 which ties in with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National School Bus Safety Week which is held from Oct. 16-20 each year.

“I was just so pleased to be able to do the Bus Driver Appreciation Breakfast,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said. “Everyone is part of the team here. Everyone is important, and our bus drivers start the day for almost 4,000 students every day.”

Alabaster City Schools recognized its bus drivers who drive a collective 498,240 miles throughout Alabaster each school year taking students to and from school—making education possible.

Vickers emphasized the importance of getting to spend time with the school system’s bus drivers.

“We do (this) each year, and it’s a time that I get to spend time with my bus drivers—we do the same thing for CNP (Child Nutrition Program) workers,” Vickers said. “It’s just a (period where) I can get some face-to-face time to catch up with them and talk with them and let them know how important they are to our school system.”

Bus drivers for the Alabaster City School system also recently benefitted from an increased raise

“This year we were able to make some adjustments on the salary schedule—not only did they get their 2 percent raise but they also got a little bump from the school system,” Vickers said. “We’re excited about that and excited to increase their salary —even though it was a small increase—it was still something that the school system wanted to do. We’re just so proud of them and want them to know how thankful we are for their work.”