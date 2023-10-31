Alabaster Michaels to open Nov. 17 Published 8:34 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents will soon have a new place to secure supplies for all of their crafting and artisan needs when the new Michaels arts and crafts store opens its doors in Alabaster.

Michaels in Alabaster is set to open its doors on Friday, Nov. 17 at 300 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, Ste 2400 in Alabaster. The business will be located in the Propst Promenade shopping center where Bed Bath & Beyond was formerly located.

“We’re so happy to see Michaels coming to the former Bed, Bath and Beyond space in the Promenade shopping center,” Alabaster Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “There has been a heavy demand for a dedicated craft and hobby store in Alabaster for years, and we can’t wait to see Michaels succeed here.”

Michaels is part of a chain of arts and crafts stores that provide residents with do-it-yourself supplies and merchandise.

Michaels carries a full range of art supplies, including paints, brushes, canvas, charcoal, easels, school and office supplies, markers, drawing sets and more. Popular art supplies brands that Michaels carries include Arches, Canson, Faber-Castel, Reeves, Artist’s Loft, Derwent, Prismacolor and Strathmore.

The city of Alabaster fist announced that a Michael’s craft and hobby store was coming to the city back in June. Since then, the Alabaster City Council approved an incentive package with cosmetic upgrades to the building and surrounding parking lots during a meeting on Sept. 11.

More information on Michaels can be found on its official website at Michaels.com.