Alabaster teen arrested for multiple car break ins Published 1:56 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Teenage Alabaster resident Parker Lee Brand was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 28 after attempting to break into four different cars.

At 4 a.m. on the day of his arrest, Brand, 18, is said to have had alcohol in his possession when he attempted to break into a 2018 Honda CRV, a 2005 Chevy Tahoe, a 2006 Toyota Tacoma and a fourth unidentified car. Alabaster police subsequently arrested Brand.

Despite it being stated in reports that Brand was in possession of alcohol, it is unclear if he was intoxicated when these car break-ins took place. The volume and amount of alcohol in Brand’s alleged possession was not included in reports.

Forms indicate that Brand has spent the last three months working as a plumber and has a monthly income of $500. Brand is currently being held at Shelby County Jail on a bond of $20,300.

His charges break down to the following:

-One count of a minor in possession of alcohol.

-four counts of attempting to break into a car.

Brand’s court date has been set for Thursday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m.

The investigation of this case is still ongoing and will be released as they become available.