Creed coming to Pelham next August Published 2:55 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre has announced that Creed will be one of their first acts of 2024.

Initially founded in 1994, Creed is a rock band that rose to notoriety in the post-grunge movement of the 1990s and 2000s. The band had three consecutive multi-platinum albums and has sold more than 53 million albums worldwide. Despite its commercial success the band has faced some criticism over the years with Creed being voted ‘worst band of the 90s’ in a contest held by Rolling Stone in 2013.

Creed broke up in 2004 after their lead vocalist and lyricist, Scott Stapp reportedly struggled with drug and alcohol addiction, and tensions between band members continued to rise. The four members of Creed went their separate ways, but the band briefly reunited for a tour in 2012 before again going their separate ways.

Despite having not played together for over a decade, Creed maintains a dedicated following. Famously, the Texas Rangers listen to Creed songs as a pregame ritual and have attributed much of their success in baseball to the band’s music. The Rangers are just one of many groups of fans who have continued to clamor for Creed’s reunion and the chance to see them in concert again.

On Wednesday, July 19, 10 years after their last performance, Creed announced their new 2024 reunion tour, their Summer of ’99 tour.

“I feel like I’m as strong as I’ve ever been vocally, and looking forward to sharing the stage with the guys again,” said Scott Stapp in a statement. “The fans have clearly let us know they feel it’s long overdue. I want to give them what they deserve. I’m ready to bring it.”

The Summer of ‘99 tour officially kicks off on Wednesday, July 17, and will run through Saturday, Sept. 28. 3 Doors Down will be direct support on most of the tour , including the Pelham concert. Finger Eleven will open on all dates of the reunion run.

Creed will perform at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m. and they will be accompanied by performances from 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven. Tickets are already available for purchase and can be bought at Eventticketscenter.com/creed-3-doors-down-finger-eleven-Birmingham-08-14-2024/6045217/t