Danielle Borden selected to serve in exclusive student leadership role Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

HELENA – The University of Alabama in Huntsville announced in an official press release that Danielle Borden, a resident of Helena, AL, was selected to serve as an ambassador for the College of Business.

This leadership program allows a select number of business students to have the opportunity of representing the college at student, community and recruitment events. Students therefore, are able to practice and develop leadership and communications skills all while connecting with alumni, the community and potential classmates and preparing for their future careers.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to connect with fellow students and faculty, fostering a greater sense of community within the college,” Borden said. “I get to share my passion for business education and engage in meaningful conversations with current and prospective students, helping them navigate their academic journey.”

Student leaders, like Borden, are also able to contribute to the culture of the college by aiding in the creation of a welcoming atmosphere that fosters positive and active engagement and professionalism.

“We are fortunate to have these outstanding ambassadors representing the College of Business,” UAH College of Business Dean Dr. Jason Greene said. “As individuals, each one

brings their unique strengths, interests and perspective to reflect the breadth of programs and people who have found a home and sense of belonging here.”

Borden graduated from Helena High School in 2022 and is now pursuing a bachelor of business administration with a major in management at UAH.