Gregory “Gregg” Steven Rushton Published 12:25 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Gregory “Gregg” Steven Rushton, born on February 20, 1949, in Montgomery, Alabama, peacefully passed away after a brief illness at Shelby Baptist Medical Center, at the age of 74.

In his early years, Gregg spent time in Montgomery, AL, and Denver, CO, but it was his time with his beloved Aunt Emily and Uncle Judge “Bill” Rabren in Columbiana that profoundly shaped his life. Their influence extended from his youth into his adulthood.

He was a member of the Class of 1968 of Shelby County High School where he played football and ran track. He later attended Auburn University where he became a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity.

Gregg’s passion for history, politics, and government was boundless. He could, and would, engage in thoughtful conversations on these subjects with anyone willing to participate. Driven by his love for civic duty, he entered the political arena and was elected as a Shelby County Commissioner, District 1 in 1984. Later, he served as a City Planner for Prattville, AL. In 1993, he founded Rushton Valuation Services, dedicating most of his professional life to real estate appraisal.

As a member of Columbiana United Methodist Church, Gregg engaged in mission work through the Alabama Honduras Medical Education Network (AHMEN). He embarked on multiple trips to La Ceiba and the neighboring remote villages, forging enduring relationships and fostering a deep passion for the people of Honduras.

Gregg’s greatest source of joy was his granddaughters, Addison and Ansley. He wholeheartedly supported their interests, attending dance recitals, piano performances, soccer practices and games with unwavering dedication. Regardless of the location, he was there to cheer them on. He became a familiar face among their teams and their parents, known as “Poppy” who always had a Werther’s candy to share.

Gregg’s jovial spirit, generosity, and kind-hearted nature resulted in countless lifelong friendships. His absence will be profoundly felt by his family and friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Langley Kyle, his favorite son-in-law, Jeff Kyle, and his adored granddaughters, Addison and Ansley, all residing in Birmingham, AL. He is also survived by his brother, Rick Rushton (Millie), of Raleigh, NC; sister, Eleanor Wise (Gary); sister-in-law, Levis Rushton; aunt, Emily Rabren; cousins, Lynn Rabren (Beth) of Fairhope, AL, and Rebecca Blackman (Dan) of Birmingham, AL; nephew, Dan Wood (Sarah) of Raleigh, NC; niece, Miranda Rushton of Montgomery, AL; niece, Anna Wise of Birmingham, AL; cousins, Anna Grace Green (Jacob) of Carillon Beach, FL; and Evan Blackman (Amanda) of Dallas, TX, as well as numerous cherished extended family members.

Gregg is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Evans Cooner; father, Jack Edward Rushton; brother, Walter Randall Rushton; and his uncle, Judge Wilton “Bill” Rabren.

A visitation in honor of Gregg will be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Columbiana United Methodist Church in Columbiana, AL followed by a memorial service at 12:00 PM. Dr. Carl Kyle will officiate, and Bolton Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to support AHMEN, the Alabama Honduras Medical Education Network, by visiting www.honduranmissions.com. Your generous donation will further the crucial mission that Gregg was deeply committed to.