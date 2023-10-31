Letter from the Mayor: As our city grows, it’s the best time of year in Helena Published 10:24 pm Tuesday, October 31, 2023

As we gather together in the midst of this crisp and colorful November, I want to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to all the new residents of Jefferson County Indian Ford who have now chosen to make Helena their beloved home. Your presence enriches our community, and we are thrilled to have you as part of the Helena family. We believe that, together, we can continue to build a stronger and more vibrant future for our city.

November is a time for reflection and gratitude, and it’s only fitting that we pause to recognize and celebrate the incredible achievements of our community. First and foremost, I want to express my heartfelt congratulations to the Helena High School football team. This year, they have shown outstanding dedication and skill on the field, leaving it all out there every Friday night. Their hard work and determination are a testament to the spirit of our community.

In addition, I am delighted to acknowledge and commend the outstanding work of our local heroes. Captain Draper, Firemedic Shearon, Firemedic Mueller, Firemedic Finch, Fireman Schroeter, Officer Davis, and Officer Ward have been awarded the Life Saving Commendations for their heroic and selfless actions at the June train accident. Their courage and quick thinking undoubtedly saved lives, and we are immensely proud of their service to our city.

As we look ahead, it’s the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit. We’re thrilled to announce the upcoming “Christmas in Helena” event, scheduled for December 1st and 2nd. On the evening of the 1st, we will kick off the festivities with the Christmas festival and tree lighting. Be sure to join us for a night filled with joy, community, and a special musical performance by The Martini Shakers. On December 2nd, we have one of our most beloved traditions – the Helena Christmas Parade. It’s a time for families, friends, and neighbors to come together and celebrate the magic of the season.

Let’s make the most of these moments of togetherness and celebration, and as we prepare for the holiday season, let’s also remember the importance of giving back to those in need in our community. Helena is not just a place; it’s a feeling of warmth and togetherness, and together, we can make the holiday season brighter for everyone.

Thank you, once again, for choosing Helena as your home. Your presence and contributions make our city a better place for all. As we move into this season of thanksgiving and celebration, let us remember to cherish every moment and continue to strengthen the bonds of our wonderful community.

Be sure to shop local.

Together as One,

Brian